Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2024

About Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings:

Anticorrosive waterborne coating is made of water as the solvent, used for protecting metal products, alloys, cement structures and other surfaces from the attack of corrosion. Anticorrosive waterborne coating is environmentally friendly low-VOC coating.

Major manufactures of Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings Industry:

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Hempel

Chugoku

Kansai

3M

Nippon paints

VALSPAR

NEI Corporation

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun

DOW

Rust-OLEUW9100

Jointas

Yunhu

Jiabaoli

Lanling

Jinda

Jinyu

Hongshi

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Epoxy Coatings

Urethane Coatings

Acrylic Coatings

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Marine

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure

Others Scope of the Report:

Epoxy Resins, urethane resins and acrylic resins are the main raw materials for the production of anticorrosive waterborne coatings. Anticorrosive waterborne coatings mainly contain epoxy coatings, urethane coatings and acrylic coatings. Epoxy coating is the main application and the production share reached 50.11% in 2015.

Anticorrosive waterborne coating is often applied in marine, oil & gas and infrastructure, of which oil & gas industry occupies the largest share.

The price of Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings kept decreasing in 2015 owing to raw material price and market competition. The global average price and profit margin was at about 3267 USD/MT and 15.46% in 2015.

The world Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. The world Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings production will increase at a growth rate of about 5.1%. The main consumption region will be in USA, Europe and Japan. With increasingly stringent

environmental requirements, the China market will have a faster increase.

The worldwide market for Anticorrosive Waterborne Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 3870 million US$ in 2024, from 3680 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.