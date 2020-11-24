Automotive Stabilizer Bar Market Report 2020 | Analysing Drivers, Opportunities and Industry Future Trends 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The New Report Titled: – Global Automotive Stabilizer Bar Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Automotive Stabilizer Bar market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Automotive Stabilizer Bar:

Automotive Stabilizer Bar is part of automotive suspensions which helps reduce the automotive body roll of a vehicle during fast cornering or over road irregularities. It connects opposite wheels together through short lever arms linked by a torsion spring.

Generally, one automotive installs one unit, which mainly locates in the front axis. In addition, some high-end cars may install two units.

Major manufactures of Automotive Stabilizer Bar Industry:

ZF TRW

Chuo Spring

Sogefi

Huayu

Mubea

AAM

Thyssenkrupp

DAEWON

NHK International

Yangzhou Dongsheng

Wanxiang

Tata

Kongsberg Automotive

SAT

ADDCO

Tower

SwayTec

Tinsley Bridge

Fawer

Dongfeng

TMTï¼ˆCSRï¼‰

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Solid

Hollow Market Segment by Applications:

Solid

Hollow Market Segment by Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The automotive stabilizer bar industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top ten manufacturers account about 60% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and China.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China, In Europe, transnational companies, like ZF TRW and Sogefi, are the leading manufactures in this area. As to China, Huayu has become the leader of China domestic manufactures.

China is also the largest consumer of automotive stabilizer bar. In 2015, the consumption of automotive stabilizer bar is about 25700 K Units in China; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 25%. India has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of a automotive stabilizer bar in the South Asia region.