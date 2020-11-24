Cetrimide Market by Applications, Types, and New Technology | Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2020 – 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Cetrimide Summary:

Cetrimide is an antiseptic agent, meaning it has various antibacterial, antifungal and other antimicrobial properties and can be applied to skin or mucous membranes to avoid or minimize the risk of infection. It is also a surfactant, meaning it functions as a detergent with cleaning properties.

The large downstream demand for Cetrimide has been and still remains fairly stable. Production of Cetrimide increased from 23264 MT in 2012 to 35943 MT in 2016 globally.

India ranks the top in terms of production volume of Cetrimide, it alone consists of 79.35% of the global market in 2016, all the other regions combined occupies only 20.65% of the global Cetrimide Powder market.

Dishman Group ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Cetrimide, occupies 20.14% of the global market share in 2016; While, Uma Brothers, with a market share of 13.33%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 21.45% of the global market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Cetrimide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Uma Brothers

Argon Drugs

Wellona Pharma

Dishman Group

Greentech Industries

Nex Gen Chemical

Tatva Chintan. Segmentation Analysis: Cetrimide Market Segment by Type, covers:

Assay: 98% to 100% (Including 98%, not including 100%)

Assay: 100% to 101% (Including both) Cetrimide Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Surgical

Food and Beverages