Cold Chain Logistics Market Research Report: CAGR (%) Comparison by Type, Capacity, Production, Revenue, and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Cold Chain Logistics

Global Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Cold Chain Logistics Summary:

Cold Chain Logistics is a temperature-controlled and transportation supply chain. Cold chain logistics is vital for the safe and sanitary delivery of temperature sensitive items.Cold Chain is a network of refrigerators, cold stores, freezers and cold boxes organized and maintained so that products are kept at the right temperature to remain flesh in transportation, storage and distribution from factory to the point of use.

Scope of the Report:

  • In the Cold Chain Logistics market, the global Market value has increased to 199252.8 Million USD in 2018 from 97835.0 Million USD in 2013.
  • North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Logistics, with a market value share nearly 26.96% in 2017.
  • The second place is Europe; following North America with the market value share over 26.76% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Logistics.
  • The global Cold Chain Logistics market is valued at 171900 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 412400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cold Chain Logistics.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Cold Chain Logistics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cold Chain Logistics market by product type and applications/end industries.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Cold Chain Logistics Market:

  • Americold Logistics
  • SSI SCHAEFER
  • Preferred Freezer Services
  • Burris Logistics
  • Kloosterboer
  • Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
  • AGRO Merchants Group
  • LLC
  • NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
  • DHL
  • Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
  • BioStorage Technologies
  • Nichirei Logistics Group
  • OOCL Logistics
  • JWD Group
  • CWT Limited
  • SCG Logistics
  • X2 Group
  • Best Cold Chain
  • AIT
  • Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
  • ColdEX

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Airways
  • Roadways
  • Seaways

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Food and Beverages
  • Healthcare
  • Ot

    Detailed TOC of Global Cold Chain Logistics Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cold Chain Logistics

    1.2 Classification of Cold Chain Logistics by Types

    1.2.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cold Chain Logistics Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Cold Chain Logistics (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Cold Chain Logistics Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Cold Chain Logistics Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Cold Chain Logistics Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Cold Chain Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Cold Chain Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Cold Chain Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Cold Chain Logistics Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

