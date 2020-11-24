Dust Monitor Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Dust Monitor Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume.

Dust Monitor Summary:

Dust Monitor is a kind of equipment which can monitor and measure the concentration of dust particles in the air.

Scope of Dust Monitor Report:

The global average price of Dust Monitor is in the decreasing trend, from 2075 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1984 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Dust Monitor includes Portable Dust Monitor and Stationary Dust Monitor, and the proportion of Portable Dust Monitor in 2016 is about 51.93%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Dust Monitor is widely used for Outdoor Monitoring and Indoor Monitoring. The most proportion of Dust Monitor is Environmental Protection, and the proportion in 2016 is 39.19%.

The worldwide market for Dust Monitor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

TSI Group

Sintrol

Yokogawa

Durag Group

Thermo Fisher

Met One Instruments

CODEL International

Dynoptic Systems

KANSAI Automation

Aeroqual

Kanomax

Matsushima Measure Tech

Trolex

Sensidyne

AMETEK Land

Horiba

Accutron Instruments. Segmentation Analysis: Dust Monitor Market Segment by Type, covers:

Portable Dust Monitor

Stationary Dust Monitor Dust Monitor Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Environmental Protection

Industrial Monitoring

Engineering Control