Family Office Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

The Family Office Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. Family offices are private wealth management advisory firms that serve ultra-high-net-worth investors. They are different from traditional wealth management shops in that they offer a total outsourced solution to managing the financial and investment side of an affluent individual or family. Increasing frequency of high network individuals is one of the major substantial drivers of the market across the globe.

Further, frequency of HNI is increasing due to financial services is not fulfilled by wealth management firms as well as by private banks but these demands are fulfilled by family offices. Moreover, growing demand of family offices in developing countries is likely to creating numerous opportunity in the near future. In addition, family offices offers various benefits such as preserving wealth through proactive management & suitable strategies, it assists with the allocation of wealth from one generation to next through strategic asset allocation and it mitigate risks by diversifying investments. These benefits of family office also boosting the demand across the globe. However, limited availability of family offices is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Family Office across the world. The level of competition with hedge funds, investment banks and other wealth management firms is more, therefore, it is difficult to find family offices and keep advisors with the required level of expertise.

The regional analysis of Global Family Office Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America and Asia-pacific are the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand and number of Family Office in the region. Europe is also anticipated to exhibit stable growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• HSBC Private Bank

• Citi Private Bank

• Northern Trust

• Bessemer Trust

• BNY Mellon Wealth Management

• UBS Global Family Office Group

• Cambridge Associates

• Pictet

• Stonehage Fleming Family & Partners

• CTC I myCFO (BMO Financial Group)

• Abbot Downing (a Wells Fargo Business)

• U.S. Trust Family Office (Bank of America)

• Hawthorn (PNC Financial)

• Atlantic Trust (CIBC)

• Wilmington Trust (M&T Bank)

• Glenmede

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:



Singe Family Office (SFO)

Multi-Family Office (MFO)

Virtual Family Office (VFO)

By Services:



Financial Planning

Strategy

Governance

Advisory

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Family Office Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

