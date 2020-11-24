Categories
Heavy Rail Market Research Emerging Trends, Highlights, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2024)

Heavy Rail

Global Heavy Rail Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Heavy Rail Summary:

This report studies the Heavy Rail market. Rail is the most important component of rail track system. The train will run on the parallel rails, carrying passengers and freight. Fixed on the sleepers, rails pass the load of trains to sleepers. Rails generally described and specified by their weight per unit length. The minimum weight per meter of rail required depends on the maximum axle load of the trains that will run on the track. Generally, the heavier the rails and the rest of the track work, the heavier and faster the trains these tracks can carry.Rails represent a substantial fraction of the cost of a railway line. Only a small number of rail sizes are made by steelworks at one time, so a railway must choose the nearest suitable size.Heavy Rail is defined as the Rail weight is higher than 30 Kg/m.

Scope of the Report:

  • The global average price of Heavy Rail is in the decreasing trend, from 825 USD/MT in 2012 to 679 USD/MT in 2017. In fact, the price was rising since 2016 as the price of steel. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Heavy Rail includes 30-40 Kg/m Rail, 40-50 Kg/m Rail, 50-60 Kg/m Rail and Above 60 Kg/m Rail. The proportion of 30-40 Kg/m Rail in 2017 is about 30.82%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.
  • China is the largest supplier of Heavy Rail, with a production market share nearly 35.98% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Heavy Rail, enjoying production market share nearly 28.28% in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Heavy Rail is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 9150 million US$ in 2024, from 6420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Heavy Rail Market:

  • Ansteel
  • EVRAZ
  • BaoTou Steel
  • ArcelorMittal
  • Tata Steel
  • SAIL
  • Wuhan Iron and Steel
  • NSSMC
  • Voestalpine
  • JSPL
  • Mechel
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • JFE Steel
  • OneSteel
  • Hesteel Group
  • Getzner Werkstoffe
  • Atlantic Track
  • Harmer Steel
  • RailOne

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • 30-40 Kg/m Rail
  • 40-50 Kg/m Rail
  • 50-60 Kg/m Rail
  • Above 60 Kg/m Rail

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Railway Transit
  • Engineering & Construction

    Detailed TOC of Global Heavy Rail Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Heavy Rail Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Heavy Rail

    1.2 Classification of Heavy Rail by Types

    1.2.1 Global Heavy Rail Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Heavy Rail Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Heavy Rail Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Heavy Rail Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Heavy Rail Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Heavy Rail Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Heavy Rail Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Heavy Rail Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Heavy Rail Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Heavy Rail Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Heavy Rail Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Heavy Rail (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Heavy Rail Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Heavy Rail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Heavy Rail Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Heavy Rail Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Heavy Rail Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Heavy Rail Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Heavy Rail Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Heavy Rail Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Heavy Rail Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Heavy Rail Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Heavy Rail Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Heavy Rail Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Heavy Rail Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Heavy Rail Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Heavy Rail Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

