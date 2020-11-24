Heavy Rail Market Research Emerging Trends, Highlights, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2024)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Heavy Rail Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Heavy Rail Summary:

This report studies the Heavy Rail market. Rail is the most important component of rail track system. The train will run on the parallel rails, carrying passengers and freight. Fixed on the sleepers, rails pass the load of trains to sleepers. Rails generally described and specified by their weight per unit length. The minimum weight per meter of rail required depends on the maximum axle load of the trains that will run on the track. Generally, the heavier the rails and the rest of the track work, the heavier and faster the trains these tracks can carry.Rails represent a substantial fraction of the cost of a railway line. Only a small number of rail sizes are made by steelworks at one time, so a railway must choose the nearest suitable size.Heavy Rail is defined as the Rail weight is higher than 30 Kg/m.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Heavy Rail is in the decreasing trend, from 825 USD/MT in 2012 to 679 USD/MT in 2017. In fact, the price was rising since 2016 as the price of steel. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Heavy Rail includes 30-40 Kg/m Rail, 40-50 Kg/m Rail, 50-60 Kg/m Rail and Above 60 Kg/m Rail. The proportion of 30-40 Kg/m Rail in 2017 is about 30.82%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

China is the largest supplier of Heavy Rail, with a production market share nearly 35.98% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Heavy Rail, enjoying production market share nearly 28.28% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Heavy Rail is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 9150 million US$ in 2024, from 6420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Heavy Rail Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Heavy Rail Market:

Ansteel

EVRAZ

BaoTou Steel

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

SAIL

Wuhan Iron and Steel

NSSMC

Voestalpine

JSPL

Mechel

ThyssenKrupp

JFE Steel

OneSteel

Hesteel Group

Getzner Werkstoffe

Atlantic Track

Harmer Steel

RailOne Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

30-40 Kg/m Rail

40-50 Kg/m Rail

50-60 Kg/m Rail

Above 60 Kg/m Rail Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Railway Transit