Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Analysis 2020-2024 | Decisive Approach, Remarkable Growth and Countless Market Share With Future Prospects

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Hexamethylene Diisocyanate

Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Summary:

Hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) is an organic compound in the class known as isocyanates. More specifically, it is an aliphatic diisocyanate. Aliphatic diisocyanates are used in special applications, such as enamel coatings which are resistant to abrasion and degradation from ultraviolet light. These properties are particularly desirable in, for instance, the exterior paint applied to aircraft and vessels.

Scope of the Report:

  • The global average price of hexamethylene diisocyanate is fluctuating from 2012 to 2016. With the growth of raw material prices, prices will be in slowly increasing trend in the following five years.
  • Hexamethylene diisocyanate is widely used in automotive paint and adhesive industry. The most proportion of hexamethylene diisocyanate is automotive paint and in 2016 with 52.11% market share. The trend of automotive paint is increasing.
  • Europe is the largest consumption region of hexamethylene diisocyanate, with a consumption value market share nearly 35.56% in 2016. China is the second largest consumption region of hexamethylene diisocyanate, enjoying consumption value market share nearly 24.35% in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Hexamethylene Diisocyanate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market:

  • Bayer
  • Vencorex
  • BASF SE
  • Asahi Kasei Corporation
  • Tosoh
  • WANHUA

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Type I
  • Type II

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Paints
  • Adhesive
  • Others

