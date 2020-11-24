Categories
Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Key Developments, Major Market Dynamics and Future Outlook 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR)

Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Summary:

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber, which is abbreviated as IIR, is a synthetic rubber, a copolymer of isobutylene with isoprene. Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber can also be called Butyl Rubber. The primary properties of Isobutylene Isoprene rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping. From inner tubes to curing bladders, butyl properties are valued across a range of rubber products.

Scope of the Report:

  • Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber is a copolymer of isobutylene and a small amount of isoprene providing for a highly saturated backbone. The primary properties of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping.
  • Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber can be compounded with fillers and other modifiers and then vulcanized into practical rubber products. Owing to its excellent air retention, butyl rubber is the preferred material for inner tubes in all but the largest sizes. It also plays an important part in the inner liners of tubeless tires. (Because of poor tread durability, all-butyl tires have not proved successful.) IIR is also used for many other automobile components, including window strips, because of its resistance to oxidation. Its resistance to heat has made it indispensable in tire manufacture, where it forms the bladders that retain the steam or hot water used to vulcanize tires.
  • The worldwide market for Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 5950 million US$ in 2024, from 4190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market:

  • ExxonMobil
  • Lanxess
  • PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim
  • Sibur
  • JSR
  • Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
  • Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)
  • Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material
  • Panjin Heyun Group
  • Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Regular IIR
  • Halogenated IIR

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Tires
  • Medical Stoppers
  • Protective Clothing
  • Sporting Equipment
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR)

    1.2 Classification of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

