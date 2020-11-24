Categories
License Management Software Market Trend Analysis with Progressive Insights and Industry Value Chain Features 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

License Management Software

As per the new research of Global License Management Software Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

  • Europe is one of the largest consumption region of Software License Management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 44.35% of global market in 2016, while USA was followed with the share about 38.38%.
  • Flexera Software, SafeNet, Snow Software, Wibu Systems are the key suppliers in the global Software License Management market. Top 3 took up about 68.78% of the global market share in 2016. The top three, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world. However, the software market itself is both expanding and evolving, providing a number of strategic opportunities for growth. At the same time, smaller competitors are gaining maturity and mindshare, and are challenging incumbents on pricing, feature set, customer service, and flexibility.
  • Each of the Software License Management manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. To achieve better sales businesses, Software License Management manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year. And businesses today are closely controlling costs. At the same time, competition in the license management market is growing. Price of a solution, in terms of upfront cost, maintenance fees and hardware cost (where applicable), is an increasingly important factor in choosing (and perhaps replacing) a license management vendor.
  • The global License Management Software market is valued at 400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 670 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of License Management Software.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the License Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the License Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on License Management Software Market

    License Management Software Introduction:

    Software license management (SLM) is the active management and administration of software allocation, deployment, licensing and contractual obligations. License management encompasses managing the risks associated with software license compliance as well as the costs of acquiring software Software License Management.LM enables software publishers and intelligent device vendors to efficiently monetize their products, particularly for enterprise and networked deployments. Three key LM functions are: defining software versions and licensing rules (development); automating license issuance and invoicing (deployment); and ensuring that software is used in accordance with terms of a purchased license (enforcement).

    Top key players in Global License Management Software market 2019 are:

  • Flexera Software
  • Reprise Software
  • SafeNet
  • Snow Software
  • Wibu Systems
  • Inishtech
  • Moduslink
  • Pace Anti-Piracy
  • Nalpeiron

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Hardware-based Enforcement
  • Software-based & Cloud-based Enforcement

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • B2B Vendors
  • B2C Vendors
  • Other

