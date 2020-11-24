Categories
Long-term Care Software Market Consumption Market Share by Application, by Types and Major Manufacturers

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Long-term Care Software

The New Report Titled: – Global Long-term Care Software Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Long-term Care Software market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Long-term Care Software:

Long-term care is a service which helps meet medical and non medical needs of people with chronic illnesses or disabilities. It involves a variety of services designed to meet a person’s health or personal care needs during a short or long period of time. These services assist people to live independently and safely when they can no longer perform everyday activities on their own.

Major manufactures of Long-term Care Software Industry:

  • SigmaCare
  • MatrixCare
  • Allscripts
  • Optimus EMR
  • SoftWriters
  • PointClickCare
  • Cerner
  • VersaSuite
  • Epic Systems
  • Napier.

    Long-term Care Software Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Clinical Software
  • Non-Clinical Solutions

    Long-term Care Software Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Nursing Homes
  • ALFs & ILFs
  • Home Healthcare

    Scope of Long-term Care Software Report:

  • North America holds the largest share of the global long-term care software market. However, in forthcoming years, developing regions such as Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, and India) and Latin America are expected to emerge as new revenue-generating pockets for the market players. Economic developments and changing demographic trends in these regions are key factors driving the growth of the long-term care software market in developing regions.
  • The global Long-term Care Software market is valued at 1070 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2520 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Long-term Care Software.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

