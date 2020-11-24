Long-term Care Software Market Consumption Market Share by Application, by Types and Major Manufacturers

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Long-term care is a service which helps meet medical and non medical needs of people with chronic illnesses or disabilities. It involves a variety of services designed to meet a person’s health or personal care needs during a short or long period of time. These services assist people to live independently and safely when they can no longer perform everyday activities on their own.

SigmaCare

MatrixCare

Allscripts

Optimus EMR

SoftWriters

PointClickCare

Cerner

VersaSuite

Epic Systems

Napier.

Clinical Software

Non-Clinical Solutions

Nursing Homes

ALFs & ILFs

North America holds the largest share of the global long-term care software market. However, in forthcoming years, developing regions such as Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, and India) and Latin America are expected to emerge as new revenue-generating pockets for the market players. Economic developments and changing demographic trends in these regions are key factors driving the growth of the long-term care software market in developing regions.

The global Long-term Care Software market is valued at 1070 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2520 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Long-term Care Software.