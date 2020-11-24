Machine Tools Market Report Offers Major Drivers and Opportunities by Region and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Machine Tools Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Machine Tools Summary:

Machine Tool is able to complete the turning, milling, planing, shearing, bending, boring, grinding, stamping, machining and drilling and other machining function.There are varieties of Machine Tools are used which include Metal Cutting Machine Tool, Metal Forming Machine Tool and other Machine Tools. The Metal Cutting Machine including: Lathe, Drilling Machine, Milling Machine, Boring Machine, Grinding Machine, Machining Center etc. The Metal Forming Machine Tool including: Pressure machine, Bending machine, Shearing device, Casting Machine, Punching Machine etc.In this report, we statistic the global total production and consumption of machine tools, otherwise, we also introduce the following Machine Tools in detail, which include Machining Centers, Turning Machines, Grinding Machines, Electrical Discharge Machines, etc.

Scope of Machine Tools Report:

The top types of Machine Tools mainly include Machining Centers (41.7%), Turning Machines (33.9%), Grinding Machines (8.1%), Electrical Discharge Machines (3.4%), etc. The large demand from downstream is Machinery Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Automobile industry and other industries.

In the year from 2009-2012, with the economic recovery from global financial crisis, the Machine Tools industry have an explosive growth both in the production and consumption in the world. But it came to be different in 2013-2015, the global machine tool market began to go down, especially in China, the leading players began to loss, some small players closed, some foreign investors shut their Chinese Plant (e.g. DMG), the Chinese market goes worse in 2017, labor cost rising, energy cost rising, orders declining, industrial transformation, etc. makes the machine tool market to face a serious challenge. The revenue of leading players goes on dropping out, even bankruptcy arrives (e.g. DMTG).

Global market shows a high concentration in the production of Machine Tools by countries, especially in the high-performance field. The core technology of high-performance is hold in several developed countries like Germany, Japan, US and so on. The emerging countries play an important role in the manufacturing of the low-end product series.

The worldwide market for Machine Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.9% over the next five years, will reach 65500 million US$ in 2024, from 69200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Machine Tools Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Machine Tools Market:

Yamazaki Mazak

Trumpf

Komatsu

JTEKT

AMADA

Doosan Machine Tools

DMG MORI

Okuma

HYUNDAI WIA

Makino

Schuler

FFG/MAG

GF

Grob

Haas Automation

INDEX Group

Körber AG

Gleason

Brother Industries

CHIRON Group

Shenyang Group

DMTG. Segmentation Analysis: Machine Tools Market Segment by Type, covers:

Machining Centers

Turning Machines

Grinding Machines

Electrical Discharge Machines

Others Machine Tools Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & Defense