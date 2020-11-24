Master Data Management (MDM) Market 2020 Analyis by Growth Factors, New Opportunities and Future Scope by 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Master Data Management (MDM) Summary:

Master Data Management (MDM) is a method of helping organizations in linking all critical and important data to a master file. MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses. Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications.

Scope of Master Data Management (MDM) Report:

The key industries are: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care, Manufacturing & Logistics, Others. Manufacturing & Logistics was the largest application which took up about 25.5% of the global total in 2017, closely followed by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications.The Leading growing markets are China, India, Southeast Asia, etc. USA, Europe, Japan, etc. are the mature market with lower growth rate.USA is the largest consumption countries of master data management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30%, and China is followed with the share about 10%.USA, Denmark, UK and China are now the key developers of master data management. There are some other vendors, such as Sunway World, Yonyou, etc. in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors. SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks and Magnitude are the key suppliers in the global Master data management market. Top 10 took up about 50% of the global market in 2017. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market. The global Master Data Management (MDM) market is valued at 2890 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6880 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Master Data Management (MDM).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

SAP

Oracle

IBM

Informatica

Stibo Systems

TIBCO Software

Riversand Technologies

Orchestra Networks

EnterWorks

Magnitude

Talend

SAS Institute

Microsoft

KPMG

Teradata Corporation

Software AG

Agility Multichannel

VisionWare

SupplyOn AG

Sunway World

Yonyou. Segmentation Analysis: Master Data Management (MDM) Market Segment by Type, covers:

Customer Data

Product Data

Others Master Data Management (MDM) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Health Care

Manufacturing & Logistics