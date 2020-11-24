Categories
Master Data Management (MDM) Market 2020 Analyis by Growth Factors, New Opportunities and Future Scope by 2024

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Master Data Management (MDM)

Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Master Data Management (MDM) Summary:

Master Data Management (MDM) is a method of helping organizations in linking all critical and important data to a master file. MDM is the process of the collection of best data management practices. The benefits of the Master Data Management (MDM) model increase as the number and diversity of organizational units, the role of workers, and the expansion of computing applications. MDM may be more valuable to large or complex businesses than small, medium, or simple businesses. Master data management can facilitate the operation of a variety of system architectures, platforms and applications.

Scope of Master Data Management (MDM) Report:

  • The key industries are: Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications, Government & Health Care, Manufacturing & Logistics, Others. Manufacturing & Logistics was the largest application which took up about 25.5% of the global total in 2017, closely followed by Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI); IT and Telecommunications.The Leading growing markets are China, India, Southeast Asia, etc. USA, Europe, Japan, etc. are the mature market with lower growth rate.USA is the largest consumption countries of master data management in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 30%, and China is followed with the share about 10%.USA, Denmark, UK and China are now the key developers of master data management. There are some other vendors, such as Sunway World, Yonyou, etc. in China, but the Chinese market is still controlled by foreign vendors. SAP, Oracle, IBM, Informatica, Stibo Systems, TIBCO Software, Riversand Technologies, Orchestra Networks, EnterWorks and Magnitude are the key suppliers in the global Master data management market. Top 10 took up about 50% of the global market in 2017. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market. The global Master Data Management (MDM) market is valued at 2890 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6880 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Master Data Management (MDM).
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Master Data Management (MDM) Market:

  • SAP
  • Oracle
  • IBM
  • Informatica
  • Stibo Systems
  • TIBCO Software
  • Riversand Technologies
  • Orchestra Networks
  • EnterWorks
  • Magnitude
  • Talend
  • SAS Institute
  • Microsoft
  • KPMG
  • Teradata Corporation
  • Software AG
  • Agility Multichannel
  • VisionWare
  • SupplyOn AG
  • Sunway World
  • Yonyou.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Master Data Management (MDM) Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Customer Data
  • Product Data
  • Others

    Master Data Management (MDM) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)
  • IT and Telecommunications
  • Government & Health Care
  • Manufacturing & Logistics
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Master Data Management (MDM) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Master Data Management (MDM)

    1.2 Classification of Master Data Management (MDM) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Master Data Management (MDM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Master Data Management (MDM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Master Data Management (MDM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Master Data Management (MDM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Master Data Management (MDM) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Master Data Management (MDM) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Master Data Management (MDM) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Master Data Management (MDM) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Master Data Management (MDM) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Master Data Management (MDM) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

