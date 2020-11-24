Multifunctional Label Adhesive Market by 2024 Analysis, Market Dynamics, Regions, Consumption, Production, Suppliers and Forecast 2020-2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Multifunctional Label Adhesive Summary:

This report studies the multifunctional label adhesive market. It is used for fast pet, glass and metal label application for water bottle and cabonated beverage, etc. It provides excellent performance on all label stocks and containers, at the highest manufacturing speed, and that can survive the most extreme temperatures.

Scope of the Report:

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market for Multifunctional Label Adhesive, especially China, with revenue exceeding USD 1414.30 million in 2017. In addition, North America and

Europe are the other large consumption market.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Multifunctional Label Adhesive production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2025 the production of Multifunctional Label Adhesive is estimated to be 2330 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Multifunctional Label Adhesive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

Multifunctional Label Adhesive Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Multifunctional Label Adhesive Market:

Henkel

Arkema

H.B.Fuller

3M

Hexion

Dow Corning

Eastman Chemical

Avery Dennison

Mapei S.P.A.

RPM International

Yokohama

Mactac

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Ashland

Huntsman

Sika

Gardner-Gibson

Franklin International

Huitian New Materials

Wynca Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Water-based Label Adhesive

Solvent-based Label Adhesive Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Industrial Labels

Retailers and Supermarkets

Logistics