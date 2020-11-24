Categories
New Report on Financial Planning Software Market Industry Chain Structure, Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Competitors SWOT Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Financial Planning Software

Global Financial Planning Software Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Financial Planning Software Summary:

Financial planning is a long-term process of wisely managing your finances so that you can achieve your goals and dreams, while at the same time helping to negotiate the financial barriers that inevitably arise in every stage of life.

Scope of Financial Planning Software Report:

  • Financial planning software includes goals-based financial planning software, cash-flow-based financial planning software for financial advisors. The cash-flow-based type is leading the market at present. And the software can be also classified to cloud-based and on-promise type. The cloud-based type is growing faster at present.
  • Financial planning software is mainly used for two applications: SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business), Large Business, Personal Purpose, etc. And SME (Small Business, Medium-sized Business) was the most widely used area which took up about 66.65% of the global total in 2017.
  • The global Financial Planning Software market is valued at 990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1890 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Financial Planning Software.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Financial Planning Software Market:

  • PIEtech
  • Inc.
  • EMoney Advisor
  • Advicent
  • Money Tree
  • WealthTec
  • Oltis Software
  • Advisor Software
  • Envestnet
  • InStream Solutions
  • Wealthcare Capital Management
  • SunGard WealthStation (FIS)
  • Advizr
  • RightCapital
  • Cheshire Software
  • Razor Logic Systems
  • Moneywise Software
  • Struktur AG
  • Futurewise Technologies
  • ESPlanner Inc.
  • ISoftware Limited
  • FinPal Pty Ltd
  • WealthTrace
  • Sigma Conso
  • Prevero GmbH (Unit4)
  • SAP.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Financial Planning Software Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Cloud-based Financial Planning Software
  • On-promise Type Financial Planning Software

    Financial Planning Software Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • SME
  • Large Enterprise
  • Personal Purpose
  • Other Purposes

    Detailed TOC of Global Financial Planning Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Financial Planning Software Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Financial Planning Software

    1.2 Classification of Financial Planning Software by Types

    1.2.1 Global Financial Planning Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Financial Planning Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Financial Planning Software Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Financial Planning Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Financial Planning Software Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Financial Planning Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Financial Planning Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Financial Planning Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Financial Planning Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Financial Planning Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Financial Planning Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Financial Planning Software (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Financial Planning Software Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Financial Planning Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Financial Planning Software Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Financial Planning Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Financial Planning Software Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Financial Planning Software Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Financial Planning Software Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Financial Planning Software Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Financial Planning Software Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Financial Planning Software Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Financial Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Financial Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Financial Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Financial Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Financial Planning Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)

