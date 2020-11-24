Online Tutoring Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study 2025

The Online Tutoring Market is continuously growing on surging trend in global scenario in the coming years. The major driving factor of global Online Tutoring market are increasing adult population with need for education, increasing awareness associated Online tutoring and favorable support from government. Additionally, increasing investment in online tutoring is the other major factor which exerts positive influence in the market growth. The major factor restraining of Global online Tutoring Market are limited internet availability and unbalanced demand and supply of online tutors. Online tutoring is the process or technique in which teaching the individuals in an online, virtual network or networked environment. In this technique teachers and learners are separately by time and space. Online learning gives educators an opportunity to reach students who may not be able to enroll in a traditional classroom course and supports students who need to work on their own schedule and at their own pace. Online tutoring offers various benefits such as flexible scheduling, affordable with ease on budget, personalized session, convenient, saves communicating time, multiple choices of tutors and periodic tracking of student’s academic progress

The regional analysis of Global Online Tutoring Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share 43% in 2017 owing to growing affordability of online tutoring courses and presence of several established teacher & learners. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Online Tutoring market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

*Club Z! Tutoring

*Fleet Education Services

*Pearson ELT

*ArborBridge

*BechPrep

*EF Education First

*Kaplan

*Knewton

*Revolution Prep.

*Sylvan Learning

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Courses:

*STEM

*Language

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Online Tutoring Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

