Propionic Acid Market Competition 2020: Analysis by Profit Share, Key Players, Regional Growth Since 2020 To 2024

The New Report Titled: – Global Propionic Acid Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Propionic Acid market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Propionic Acid:

Propionic acid is a three-carbon carboxylic acid with a molecular formula of CH3CH2COOH. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a pungent odor. Propionic acid is an ideal preservative, it can inhibit the growth of molds and bacteria, so propionic acid and derivatives are largely used as feed and food preservatives. Nowadays, growing high quality animal feed consumption has led to increased feed preservatives demand which in turn is expected to drive propionic acid market growth. Besides, the product also finds applications in food & grain preservatives, herbicides and chemical & pharmaceutical industry.

Major manufactures of Propionic Acid Industry:

BASF

Dow

Perstorp

Eastman

Daicel

Sasol

BASF-YPC

SINOPEC Qilu

Yancheng Huade

Yancheng Hongtai

Shanghai Jianbei. Propionic Acid Market Segment by Type, covers:

Oxo process

Reppe process

By-product process Propionic Acid Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Grain and feed preservatives

Calcium and sodium salts

Herbicides

Cellulose acetate propionate

Others Scope of Propionic Acid Report:

The global propionic acid market is led by EU and US. EU is the largest regional market accounting for over 39% of global propionic acid market demand in 2014. Asia Pacific is the most rapidly developing regional market for propionic acid.

The market for propionic acid is highly concentrated. Key market players include BASF SE, the Dow Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding GmbH and Eastman Chemical Company.

Propionic acid’s demand is heavily dependent on animal feeds, food grains, packaged food and bakery products. Consequently, demand will be regardless of the shape of the economy.