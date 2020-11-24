Report 2024 of Latanoprost Market Consumption (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The New Report Titled: – Global Latanoprost Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Latanoprost market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Latanoprost:

Latanoprost drops is a clear colorless liquid and a medication used to treat increased pressure inside the eye. Onset of effects is usually within four hours, and they last for up to a day.

Major manufactures of Latanoprost Industry:

Pfizer

Mylan

Novartis

Apotex

Teva

Taj Pharma

CR Zizhu Market Segment by Type, covers:

Brand Drug

Generic Drug Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Open-angle Glaucoma

Close-angle Glaucoma Scope of the Report:

Latanoprost is widely used in the treatment of Open-angleÂ Glaucoma and Closed-angleÂ Glaucoma. The most proportion of Latanoprost is Open-angleÂ Glaucoma, and the sales market share in 2016 is about 82%.

North America is the largest supplier and Europe is in the second place of production market with market share of 36.5% and 28.9%. On the other hand, North America and Europe are also the top 2 consumption market with market share of 36.3% and 20.5%.