Solar PV Market Trend Analysis with Progressive Insights and Industry Value Chain Features 2024

Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency.

Hanwha Q CELLS

Neo Solar Power

Motech

Kyocera Solar

Gintech Energy

SolarWorld

SunPower

REC Group

Sharp

E-Ton Solar Tech

Trina Solar

Yingli

JA Solar

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

China Sunergy

Hareonsolar

Eging PV

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Crystalline Silicon

Crystalline Silicon

Compound Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station Scope of the Report:

China is still the biggest market in the global Solar PV market, about 50% market share in 2015, the annual production is more than any single countries’ double production and the capacity is expansion in these years, almost 60% occurs in China. The future capacity and production market share will increase, or at least maintain the current share. For these regions, Asia owns the largest market share comparing with Europe and North America, indicating the strong demand of Solar PV products.

The Solar PV industry concentration degree is relatively low, there are more than 200 manufacturers in the world and we think in the next few years, the concentration degree will rise.

Since the anti-dumping duties occurred, the competitive status has already turned white-hot, with the price declining, the gross profit of the whole industry is narrowing and it will be unsteady to some extent. The raw material’s price is also uncertainty, currently; the raw material has a growth trend.