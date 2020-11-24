Categories
Solar PV Market Trend Analysis with Progressive Insights and Industry Value Chain Features 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Solar PV

The New Report Titled: – Global Solar PV Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Solar PV market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Solar PV:

Solar PV is one kind of device made from crystalline silicon or thin film which converts solar energy into electricity by a process known as the photovoltaic effect. The key indicator for solar PV is conversion efficiency.

Major manufactures of Solar PV Industry:

  • Hanwha Q CELLS
  • Neo Solar Power
  • Motech
  • Kyocera Solar
  • Gintech Energy
  • SolarWorld
  • SunPower
  • REC Group
  • Sharp
  • E-Ton Solar Tech
  • Trina Solar
  • Yingli
  • JA Solar
  • Canadian Solar
  • Jinko Solar
  • China Sunergy
  • Hareonsolar
  • Eging PV
  • TongWei Solar

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Crystalline Silicon
  • Compound Type
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Ground Station

    Scope of the Report:

  • China is still the biggest market in the global Solar PV market, about 50% market share in 2015, the annual production is more than any single countries’ double production and the capacity is expansion in these years, almost 60% occurs in China. The future capacity and production market share will increase, or at least maintain the current share. For these regions, Asia owns the largest market share comparing with Europe and North America, indicating the strong demand of Solar PV products.
  • The Solar PV industry concentration degree is relatively low, there are more than 200 manufacturers in the world and we think in the next few years, the concentration degree will rise.
  • Since the anti-dumping duties occurred, the competitive status has already turned white-hot, with the price declining, the gross profit of the whole industry is narrowing and it will be unsteady to some extent. The raw material’s price is also uncertainty, currently; the raw material has a growth trend.
  • The worldwide market for Solar PV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 52700 million US$ in 2024, from 44800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Solar PV Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Solar PV Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar PV

    1.2 Classification of Solar PV by Types

    1.2.1 Global Solar PV Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Solar PV Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Solar PV Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Solar PV Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Solar PV Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Solar PV Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Solar PV Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Solar PV Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Solar PV Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Solar PV Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Solar PV (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Solar PV Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Solar PV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Solar PV Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Solar PV Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Solar PV Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Solar PV Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Solar PV Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Solar PV Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Solar PV Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Solar PV Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Solar PV Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Solar PV Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Solar PV Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Solar PV Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Solar PV Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

