South Korea 5G Market 2020 Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2025

The fifth generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and provide the business frameworks needed by and beyond 2020. In addition to driving a connected society, 5G wireless technology will bring about socio-economic transformations through productivity, sustainability and well-being. Mobile 5G seems to be the next big thing in the global digital connectivity ecosystem. As the world moves towards 5G networks, South Korea plans to build 5G network to save money and time. The 5G market in South Korea is expected to show a triple-digit growth rate during the forecasted period.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10009597

The South Korean government aims to deploy commercial 5G network services by the second half of 2019. It is estimated that the 5G penetration rate will be 5% by 2020 and subscriber would increase from 30% in 2020 to 90% in 2026 out of the total mobile subscribers.

The South Korea 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. These are further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each categories. In South Korea, SIM cellular connections hold the majority of the market share, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to grow at an increasing rate.

The 5G hype across the world has led South Korea to invest USD 1.7 Bn to roll out 5G wireless services that would enable users to download a full movie within a second. This would enable the related industries to upsell new 5G related devices and infrastructure equipment, and earn revenue worth USD 350 Mn by 2026. This will help in the expansion of the telecom infrastructure equipment industry.

Key growth factors:

The major growth factors driving the South Korea 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks

South Korean network operating companies plan to invest USD 9.36 Bn on 5G by 2018. The top three South Korean telecom companies will start commercial operations on 5G by 2019 and build nationwide 5G infrastructure by 2020

Threats and key players:

The region faces growth challenges, such as regulatory pressures, and new operator launches

The key players in this market are SK Telecom, KT, and LGU+

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the South Korea 5G market

2. The forecasted market size data of the South Korea 5G market

3. The forecasted market size for the segments of SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections, and each segment’s usage (GB/month) and data traffic (EB/year)

4. The forecasted market size based on applications: Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, others

5. Market trends in the South Korea 5G market

6. Market drivers and challenges of the of the South Korea 5G market

7. Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10009597

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the South Korea 5G market and its segments based on applications

2. Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the South Korea 5G market

3. Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Customizations Available

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

———————————-Upcoming Research————————–

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report

New Report