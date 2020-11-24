Train Bogies Market 2024: Manufacturers, Drivers, Opportunities, Limitations, Forecast & Analysis by Types and Applications

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Train Bogies Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Train Bogies Summary:

A bogie is a structure underneath a railway vehicle body to which axles and wheels are attached through bearings.

Scope of the Report:

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Train Bogies market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Train Bogies in 2017.

In the industry, CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Amsted Rail and Siemens AG ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 15.73%, 14.52% and 12.74% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Train Bogies, including 2-axle Bogies, 3-axle Bogies and Others. And 2-axle Bogies is the main type for Train Bogies, and the 2-axle Bogies reached a sales volume of approximately 40674 Unit in 2017, with 62.78% of global sales volume.

The worldwide market for Train Bogies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 2120 million US$ in 2024, from 1590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Train Bogies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

PROMEC srl Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

2-axle Bogies

3-axle Bogies

OthersMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Subway Train

Normal-Speed Railway Train