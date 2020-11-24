Triennial OTC Derivatives Market Report by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast till 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Since 1980s, derivatives market has become the significant component of international financial market, and its founding and development contributes to the characteristics of modern financial market. The financial system inherited by the planned economic system cannot meet the needs of economic development of market because of the persistent and deepening economic reforms in China. Financial reform is imminent, which is also the objective requirement and essential part of economic system reform of China. The need of developing China’s OTC market becomes increasingly prominent with the deepening economical market reforms. The process of maturing and completing of OTC should be long because the China is still at the beginning. The gradual quitting in commodity derivatives could be based on the accumulated experience of monitoring and market trading in exchange rate and interest rate derivatives.

The main types of OTC Derivative included OTC Interest Rate Derivatives, OTC Forex Derivatives and Others (Commodity Derivatives, Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income, etc). The dominant type is OTC Forex Derivatives which holds more than 90% revenue share in Chinese Triennial OTC Derivative Market with about 20% of growth rate. The percentage of OTC Interest Rate Derivatives is approximately 6% with decreasing growth rate since 2015.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Triennial OTC Derivatives.

This report studies the Triennial OTC Derivatives market, Triennial OTC Derivatives are contracts that are traded (and privately negotiated) directly between two parties, without going through an exchange or other intermediary. Products such as swaps, forward rate agreements, exotic OTC Options– and other exotic derivatives – are almost always traded in this way. Top key players in Global Triennial OTC Derivatives market 2019 are:

GF Securities

ZHONGTAI Securities

CITIC Securities

GUOTAI JUNAN Securities

Haitong Securities Company Limited

CHANGJIANG Securities

INDUSTRIAL Securities

SHANXI Securities

HUATAI Securities

GUOSEN Securities

CICC

PINGAN Securities

CMS

First Capital Securities

UBS

SHENWAN HONGYUAN Securities

Bank of China

Bank of Communications. Analysis by Segmentation: Triennial OTC Derivatives Market Segment by Type, covers:

OTC Interest Rate Derivatives

OTC Forex Derivatives

Others Triennial OTC Derivatives Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

OTC Options

Forward

SWAP