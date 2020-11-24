Categories
Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Key Developments, Major Market Dynamics and Future Outlook 2024

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC)

Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume.

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Summary:

Tungsten carbide is a made up of chemically bonded tungsten and carbide. Its superior hardness enables it to replace steel and other metal alloys in a variety of applications.

Scope of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Report:

  • Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2016. In the industry, Sandvik profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xiamen Tungsten and China Minmetals Corporation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.45% and 8.82% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), including Grain Sizes 10 μm. And Grain Sizes 1-10 μm is the main type for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), and the Grain Sizes 1-10 μm reached a sales volume of approximately 17915 MT in 2016, with 45.40% of global sales volume.Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.The worldwide market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market:

  • Sandvik
  • Xiamen Tungsten
  • China Minmetals Corporation
  • Element Six
  • Jiangxi Yaosheng
  • GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
  • Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co
  • Plansee (GTP)
  • JXTC
  • Japan New Metals
  • AST
  • Kohsei Co Ltd
  • ALMT Corp
  • Kennametal
  • H.C.Starck
  • TaeguTec Ltd
  • Wolfram Company JSC
  • Buffalo Tungsten
  • Eurotungstene
  • Lineage Alloys.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Grain Sizes <1 µm
  • Grain Sizes 1-10 µm
  • Grain Sizes >10 µm

    Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Machine Tools & Components
  • Cutting Tools
  • Dies & Punches
  • Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

    Detailed TOC of Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC)

    1.2 Classification of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

