Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Key Developments, Major Market Dynamics and Future Outlook 2024

Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Summary:

Tungsten carbide is a made up of chemically bonded tungsten and carbide. Its superior hardness enables it to replace steel and other metal alloys in a variety of applications.

Scope of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Report:

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2016. In the industry, Sandvik profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xiamen Tungsten and China Minmetals Corporation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.45% and 8.82% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), including Grain Sizes 10 μm. And Grain Sizes 1-10 μm is the main type for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), and the Grain Sizes 1-10 μm reached a sales volume of approximately 17915 MT in 2016, with 45.40% of global sales volume.Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.The worldwide market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market:

Sandvik

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals Corporation

Element Six

Jiangxi Yaosheng

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co

Plansee (GTP)

JXTC

Japan New Metals

AST

Kohsei Co Ltd

ALMT Corp

Kennametal

H.C.Starck

TaeguTec Ltd

Wolfram Company JSC

Buffalo Tungsten

Eurotungstene

Lineage Alloys. Segmentation Analysis: Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Segment by Type, covers:

Grain Sizes <1 µm

Grain Sizes 1-10 µm

Grain Sizes >10 µm Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches