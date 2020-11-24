Categories
Water Pump Market Research Report 2024 (Covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia etc.)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Water Pump

The New Report Titled: – Global Water Pump Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Water Pump market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Water Pump:

This report studies the Water Pumps market. Water Pump is a device that moves fluids by mechanical action. Pumps operate by some mechanism (typically reciprocating or rotary), and consume energy to perform mechanical work by moving the fluid. Pumps operate via many energy sources, including manual operation, electricity, engines, or wind power, come in many sizes, from microscopic for use in medical applications to large industrial pumps.

Major manufactures of Water Pump Industry:

  • Grundfos
  • Flowserve
  • Xylem
  • KSB
  • Ebara
  • Sulzer
  • Pentair
  • WILO
  • Shanghai Kaiquan
  • East Pump
  • LianCheng Group
  • CNP
  • DBP
  • SHIMGE
  • Danai Pumps
  • Goulds Pumps

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Centrifugal Pump
  • Diaphragm Pump
  • Reciprocating Pump
  • Rotary Pump

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Industrial
  • Household
  • Agricultural
  • Municipal
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • The global average price of Water Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 318 USD/Unit in 2013 to 292 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Water Pumps includes Centrifugal Pump, Diaphragm Pump, Reciprocating Pump and Rotary Pump. The proportion of Centrifugal Pump in 2017 is about 76.65%.
  • China is the largest supplier of Water Pumps, with a production market share nearly 26.77% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Water Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 21.31% in 2017.
  • The worldwide market for Water Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.2% over the next five years, will reach 73900 million US$ in 2024, from 74900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Water Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

