Winter Tire Market Report is Trending with its Size, Share, Status and Revenue and Future Predictions to 2024

Winter Tire

Global Winter Tire Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Winter Tire Summary:

Winter tires are tires designed for use in colder weather, snow and ice. Winter tires have more sipes than summer tires, increasing traction on snow and ice. Tires designed for winter conditions are optimized to drive at temperatures below 7 °C (45 °F). They are an alternative to the use of snow chains.Winter tires are usually tires with a different rubber composition from all-weather (all-season) tires. Cold-weather tires include a greater percentage of natural rubber and silica so there is not as much hardening as found in synthetic rubber in cold conditions: they provide better traction at lower temperatures. Winter tires provide more small-tread areas, increasing traction on snow and, in wet conditions, allowing water to escape from under the tire more easily. This reduces the risk of hydroplaning. Snow/winter tires start to perform better than summer or all-season tires if temperature falls below 7C (45F), as the rubber compounds in the latter harden resulting to decreasing grip even on dry pavement Interestingly one achieves maximum grip on packed snow if the slippage/wheel spinis 40-50%, i.e. one should turn off the traction control in most modern cars for maximum traction.Studded tires with metal pins that protrude from the tire can greatly reduce skidding and accidents on snow or ice-covered roads. In much of Scandinavia, Canada, and the US, winter tires may have metal studs to improve grip on packed snow or ice, but such tires are prohibited in certain other jurisdictions because of the damage they cause to the road surface.A tire is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Most tires, such as those for automobiles and bicycles, provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock.The materials of modern pneumatic tires are synthetic rubber, natural rubber, fabric and wire, along with carbon black and other chemical compounds.

Scope of Winter Tire Report:

  • As for the global Winter Tire industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 19 manufacturers occupied 75% of market share. The top five manufacturers are Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental, Goodyear and Nokian Tyres which are close to 47% totally in 2016. The Bridgestone, which has 12.32% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Winter Tire industry. The manufacturers following Bridgestone are Michelin and Continental, which respectively has 10.93% and 8.72% market share globally.
  • The downstream industries of Winter Tire products are Automobile OE industry and Automobile aftermarket industry. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries, the enlarging expense of China automotive market, the consumption increase of winter tire will be bright.
  • We believe winter tire industry relatively mature and have a strong connection with the upstream raw materials and the weather conditions in winter. With the development automobile industry and arise of awareness of traffic safety we tend to believe the future of winter tire will be optimism.
  The worldwide market for Winter Tire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Winter Tire Market:

  • Bridgestone
  • Michelin
  • Continental
  • Goodyear
  • Nokian Tyres
  • Hankook
  • Nizhnekamskshina
  • Pirelli
  • Cooper Tire
  • Yokohama
  • Toyo Tire
  • Kumho Tire
  • JSC Cordiant
  • Zhongce
  • GITI Tire
  • Triangle
  • Apollo
  • Cheng Shin
  • Nexen Tire.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Winter Tire Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Studded
  • Studless

    Winter Tire Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Passenger Tires
  • Light Truck/SUV Tires
  • Other

    Detailed TOC of Global Winter Tire Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Winter Tire Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Winter Tire

    1.2 Classification of Winter Tire by Types

    1.2.1 Global Winter Tire Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Winter Tire Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Winter Tire Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Winter Tire Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Winter Tire Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Winter Tire Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Winter Tire Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Winter Tire Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Winter Tire Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Winter Tire Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Winter Tire Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Winter Tire (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Winter Tire Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Winter Tire Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Winter Tire Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Winter Tire Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Winter Tire Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Winter Tire Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Winter Tire Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Winter Tire Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Winter Tire Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Winter Tire Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Winter Tire Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Winter Tire Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Winter Tire Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Winter Tire Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Winter Tire Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

