Winter Tire Market Report is Trending with its Size, Share, Status and Revenue and Future Predictions to 2024

Global Winter Tire Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Winter Tire Summary:

Winter tires are tires designed for use in colder weather, snow and ice. Winter tires have more sipes than summer tires, increasing traction on snow and ice. Tires designed for winter conditions are optimized to drive at temperatures below 7 °C (45 °F). They are an alternative to the use of snow chains.Winter tires are usually tires with a different rubber composition from all-weather (all-season) tires. Cold-weather tires include a greater percentage of natural rubber and silica so there is not as much hardening as found in synthetic rubber in cold conditions: they provide better traction at lower temperatures. Winter tires provide more small-tread areas, increasing traction on snow and, in wet conditions, allowing water to escape from under the tire more easily. This reduces the risk of hydroplaning. Snow/winter tires start to perform better than summer or all-season tires if temperature falls below 7C (45F), as the rubber compounds in the latter harden resulting to decreasing grip even on dry pavement Interestingly one achieves maximum grip on packed snow if the slippage/wheel spinis 40-50%, i.e. one should turn off the traction control in most modern cars for maximum traction.Studded tires with metal pins that protrude from the tire can greatly reduce skidding and accidents on snow or ice-covered roads. In much of Scandinavia, Canada, and the US, winter tires may have metal studs to improve grip on packed snow or ice, but such tires are prohibited in certain other jurisdictions because of the damage they cause to the road surface.A tire is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Most tires, such as those for automobiles and bicycles, provide traction between the vehicle and the road while providing a flexible cushion that absorbs shock.The materials of modern pneumatic tires are synthetic rubber, natural rubber, fabric and wire, along with carbon black and other chemical compounds.

Scope of Winter Tire Report:

As for the global Winter Tire industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 19 manufacturers occupied 75% of market share. The top five manufacturers are Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental, Goodyear and Nokian Tyres which are close to 47% totally in 2016. The Bridgestone, which has 12.32% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Winter Tire industry. The manufacturers following Bridgestone are Michelin and Continental, which respectively has 10.93% and 8.72% market share globally.

The downstream industries of Winter Tire products are Automobile OE industry and Automobile aftermarket industry. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries, the enlarging expense of China automotive market, the consumption increase of winter tire will be bright.

We believe winter tire industry relatively mature and have a strong connection with the upstream raw materials and the weather conditions in winter. With the development automobile industry and arise of awareness of traffic safety we tend to believe the future of winter tire will be optimism.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Winter Tire Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Winter Tire Market:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Continental

Goodyear

Nokian Tyres

Hankook

Nizhnekamskshina

Pirelli

Cooper Tire

Yokohama

Toyo Tire

Kumho Tire

JSC Cordiant

Zhongce

GITI Tire

Triangle

Apollo

Cheng Shin

Nexen Tire. Segmentation Analysis: Winter Tire Market Segment by Type, covers:

Studded

Studless Winter Tire Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Passenger Tires

Light Truck/SUV Tires