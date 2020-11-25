Artificial Intelligence in Law Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Premonition, LegalSifter, Doctrine

Latest released the research study on Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Artificial Intelligence in Law Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Artificial Intelligence in Law Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AIBrain (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), IBM (United States), LawGeex (Israel), vLex (Spain), Premonition (United States), LegalSifter (United States), Doctrine (France), Knomos Knowledge Management Inc. (Canada), TrademarkVision (Australia), ROSS Intelligence (United States), Counselytics (United States) and BookLawyer (United States)

Brief Overview on Artificial Intelligence in Law

Artificial Intelligence companies continue to find ways of developing technology that will manage laborious tasks in different industries for better speed and accuracy. In the legal profession, Artificial Intelligence has already found its way into supporting lawyers and clients alike. The growing interest in applying AI in law is slowly transforming the profession and closing in on the work of paralegals, legal researchers, and litigators. AI is currently being applied in the legal profession; AI is helping lawyers to streamline work processing. The market for AI in law is expected to grow rapidly during the upcoming years.

Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Software, Services), Application (Due diligence, Prediction technology, Legal analytics, Document automation, Intellectual property, Electronic billing), End Users (Lawyers, Firms)

Market Trend

Rapid Adoption of Big Data Analytics

Market Drivers

The Exponential Growth in Legal Services Market

Rising Automation in the Law Sector Booming the Growth for the AI Market

Pressures on Legal Process Management Fueling the Demand for AI Technology

Opportunities

AI Continually Changing the Legal Profession, Requiring Lawyers to Possess an Increasing Number Of Skills To Make Use Of Such Technology To Remain Competitive In The Market

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Artificial Intelligence in Law market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Law

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Law market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Artificial Intelligence in Law Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

