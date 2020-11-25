Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT):

Boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) are structurally analogous to carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and possess equally impressive mechanical properties along with a different set of multifunctional properties including higher thermal stability than CNTs, wide band gap, electrical insulation, polarizability, high neutron absorption cross-section, and transparency in the visible region.

Major manufactures of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Industry:

Tekna

BNNT

BN Nano

Nan Integris Market Segment by Type, covers:

70%-90% Purity

90%-98% Purity

‰¥98% PurityMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Advanced Aerospace Materials

Synthetic and Biomedical

Piezoelectric Material

Other Scope of the Report:

The global production of BNNTs increased from 117.8 g in 2013 to 35954.9 g in 2018, at a CAGR of 213.99%.The global BNNTs market is valued at 38449.38 K USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 65903.93 K USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2017 and 2025. North America plays an important role in global BNNTs market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of BNNTs. The industry originated in the United States, and the United States has an absolute market share in the global market.

Boron nitride nanotubes reinforced with polymers have been shown to be even stronger than carbon nanotube composite counterparts. Like carbon, boron nitride can form single atom thick sheets that can roll up into cylinders to create nanotubes. Boron nitride nanotubes alone are almost as strong as carbon nanotubes, but their real advantage in a composite material is how strongly they can bind polymers. However, the major drawback of boron nitride nanotubes is their cost. They sell for about 1100 USD/per gram in 2017, while carbon nanotubes cost between $10 and $20 per gram. The main reason boron nitride nanotubes are so expensive is because production volumes are still low. How to improve production efficiency is the key to reducing costs.

The worldwide market for Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 55 million US$ in 2024, from 38 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.