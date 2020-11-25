Categories
Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2024

Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT)

The New Report Titled: – Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT):

Boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) are structurally analogous to carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and possess equally impressive mechanical properties along with a different set of multifunctional properties including higher thermal stability than CNTs, wide band gap, electrical insulation, polarizability, high neutron absorption cross-section, and transparency in the visible region.

Major manufactures of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Industry:

  • Tekna
  • BNNT
  • BN Nano
  • Nan Integris

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • 70%-90% Purity
  • 90%-98% Purity
  • ‰¥98% PurityMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into
  • Advanced Aerospace Materials
  • Synthetic and Biomedical
  • Piezoelectric Material
  • Other

    Scope of the Report:

  • The global production of BNNTs increased from 117.8 g in 2013 to 35954.9 g in 2018, at a CAGR of 213.99%.The global BNNTs market is valued at 38449.38 K USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 65903.93 K USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2017 and 2025. North America plays an important role in global BNNTs market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of BNNTs. The industry originated in the United States, and the United States has an absolute market share in the global market.
  • Boron nitride nanotubes reinforced with polymers have been shown to be even stronger than carbon nanotube composite counterparts. Like carbon, boron nitride can form single atom thick sheets that can roll up into cylinders to create nanotubes. Boron nitride nanotubes alone are almost as strong as carbon nanotubes, but their real advantage in a composite material is how strongly they can bind polymers. However, the major drawback of boron nitride nanotubes is their cost. They sell for about 1100 USD/per gram in 2017, while carbon nanotubes cost between $10 and $20 per gram. The main reason boron nitride nanotubes are so expensive is because production volumes are still low. How to improve production efficiency is the key to reducing costs.
  • The worldwide market for Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 55 million US$ in 2024, from 38 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Detailed TOC of Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT)

    1.2 Classification of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

