Cryopump Market Report Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Cryopump Market Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Cryopump

The Global Cryopump Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024 studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Cryopump market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Cryopump:

A cryopump or a “cryogenic pump” is a vacuum pump that traps gases and vapours by condensing them on a cold surface, but are only effective on some gases. The effectiveness depends on the freezing and boiling points of the gas relative to the cryopump’s temperature. They are sometimes used to block particular contaminants, for example in front of a diffusion pump to trap backstreaming oil, or in front of a McLeod gauge to keep out water. In this function, they are called a cryotrap, waterpump or cold trap, even though the physical mechanism is the same as for a cryopump.

Major manufactures of Cryopump Industry:

  • SHI Cryogenics Group
  • Ulvac
  • Brooks
  • Leybold
  • Trillium
  • PHPK Technologies
  • Vacree
  • Global Other

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • ï¼œ1000std.Â liter
  • 1000-2000std.Â liter
  • 2000-4000std.Â liter
  • ï¼ž4000std.Â liter

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Semiconductor Manufacturing
  • Vacuum Coating
  • Particle Accelerators
  • Sputter Deposition Systems
  • Other Applications

    Scope of the Report:

  • Cryopump is mainly classified into four types: ï¼œ1000std. liter, 1000-2000std. liter, 2000-4000std. liter, ï¼ž4000std. liter. Cryopump between 1000-2000std.liter are the most widely used type which takes up about 53% of the global total in 2016, followed by 2000-4000std. liter with share of about 27%.
  • SHIÂ CryogenicsÂ Group, Ulvac, Brooks, Leybold, Trillium, PHPKÂ Technologies and Vacree are the key producers in the global cryopump market. Top seven took up about 80% of the global production in 2016. Brooks, SHIÂ CryogenicsÂ Group, Leybold, Ulvac which have leading technology and market position, are wellknown suppliers around the world, and Vacree is the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 6%.
  • The worldwide market for Cryopump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

