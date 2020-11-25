Dried Yeast Market Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The New Report Titled: – Global Dried Yeast Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Dried Yeast market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Dried Yeast:

Dry yeast is a yeast product which is dehydrated and dried by squeezing from the fresh yeast. Dry yeast includes the active dry yeast and inactive dry yeast and the instant dry yeast. The dry yeast products are mainly used in baker, brewer, wine, feed, pharmaceuticals industry etc.

Major manufactures of Dried Yeast Industry:

Lessaffre Group

AB Mauri

Lallemand

Leiber

Pakmaya

Alltech

DCL Yeast

National Enzyme

Algist Bruggeman

Kerry Group

Kothari Fermentation and Biochem

Angel Yeast

Guangxi Forise Yeast

Guangdong Atech Biotechnology

Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast

Dalian Xinghe Yeast

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Active Dry Yeast

Inactive Dry Yeast

Active Dry Yeast

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Bakery

Food

Feed

Other

Bakery

Food

Feed

Other Scope of the Report:

Globally, Europe is the largest producer and consumer, it occupies for more than 36 % of production share in 2014; UK Germany and France are the most important three countries in Europe. Asia is the second largest producer; China plays a more and more important role in Asia; In addition, Brazil, South Africa and Australia are also the important producer in the world.

The industry is full of surprises; the multinational corporations build up their strengths usually through merger and acquisition, e.g. Lessaffre Group acquired a Russian company in 2012 and a Turkey Turkish in 2015.