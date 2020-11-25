Categories
Egg Protein Market Analysis, Demand, Share, Growth Estimation, Developing Trends and Forecast 2024

Egg Protein

As per the new research of Global Egg Protein Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

  • Currently, there are three types of egg protein, including whole egg powder, egg white powder and egg yolk powder. Egg protein content in egg white powder is the highest. While whole egg powder has the largest market share. In 2016, global production of whole egg powder is 74.0 K MT, with a market share of 37.90%. Production of egg white powder and egg yolk powder are separately 53.2 K MT and 68.0 K MT in 2016. In the future, we predict that whole egg powder will keep the leading market.
  • Since abundant raw material resource and mature production process, the egg protein market concentration degree is relatively lower. Current, there are lots of manufacturers all over the world. Manufacturers included in this report are Avangardco, Sanovo, IGRECA, Interovo, Bouwhuis Enthoven, BNLfood, Post Holdings, Eurovo Group, Rose Acre Farms, VH Group, Wulro, A.G. Foods, Farm Pride, GF Ovodry, Adriaan Goede, SOVIMO HELLAS, Rembrandt, DEB EL FOOD, Lodewijckx Group, Kewpie, Dalian Lvxue, Jinlin Houde, Kangde Biological, Dalian Hanovo Foods, Etam Biological Polytron Technologies. During all those manufacturers, top three suppliers are Avangardco, Sanovo and IGRECA. Also, production share amount of those top three suppliers is 19.06% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Egg Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 1130 million US$ in 2024, from 1040 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Egg Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Egg Protein Introduction:

    Egg proteins include Egg white powder, egg yolk powder and whole egg powder.Talking about the egg white and yolk proteins, it can be said that one large egg contains about 6.5 grams of protein, out of which egg white protein content is about 3.6 grams.

    Top key players in Global Egg Protein market 2019 are:

  • Avangardco
  • Sanovo
  • IGRECA
  • Interovo
  • Bouwhuis Enthoven
  • BNLfood
  • Post Holdings
  • Eurovo Group
  • Rose Acre Farms
  • VH Group
  • Wulro
  • A.G. Foods
  • Farm Pride
  • GF Ovodry
  • Adriaan Goede
  • SOVIMO HELLAS
  • Rembrandt
  • DEB EL FOOD
  • Lodewijckx Group
  • Kewpie
  • Dalian Lvxue
  • Jinlin Houde
  • Kangde Biological
  • Dalian Hanovo Foods
  • Etam Biological Polytron Technologies

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Whole Egg Powder
  • Egg White Powder
  • Egg Yolk Powder

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Bakery
  • Meat Product
  • Ice Cream
  • Others

    Detailed TOC of Global Egg Protein Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Egg Protein Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Egg Protein

    1.2 Classification of Egg Protein by Types

    1.2.1 Global Egg Protein Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Egg Protein Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Egg Protein Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Egg Protein Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Egg Protein Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Egg Protein Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Egg Protein Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Egg Protein Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Egg Protein Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Egg Protein Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Egg Protein Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Egg Protein (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Egg Protein Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Egg Protein Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Egg Protein Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Egg Protein Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Egg Protein Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Egg Protein Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Egg Protein Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Egg Protein Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Egg Protein Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Egg Protein Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Egg Protein Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Egg Protein Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Egg Protein Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Egg Protein Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Egg Protein Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

