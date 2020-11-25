Electronic PC Accessories Market Size, Trends Growth Opportunities Analysed In Report Based On Current and Future Development Status 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

This market research analysis identifies the adoption of process automation in industries as one of the primary effective factors for this market, however there has been a decreasing demand for peripherals due to the decreasing adoption of personal computers (PCs), although industries use PCs for their reliability, ease of access, and to ensure the smooth functioning of all level of management which would still demand the need of the manufacture of computer accessories.

Due to the presence of a few vendors, the computer accessories market appears to be moderately fragmented. This market requires continuous updates and innovation as it is technologically driven. Global and local manufacturers develop the products for desktop systems due to the use of accessories in new PCs and replacement applications. To gain a competitive advantage over their competitors, which will subsequently help in increasing their market shares, the vendors in this marketspace have started providing customers with some added benefits.

The world leading vendors in the market are Intel Corporation which accounted the revenue market share of 18.38%, followed by Advanced Micro Devices and NVIDIA.

During 2016, the Commercial Enterprises segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the Electronic PC Accessories market. The use of Electronic PC Accessories such as hard drives, mice, and keyboards, are more widely in corporate offices due to the use of these accessories for various business purposes such as e-mailing and posting. Factors such as the need for employees to work at an assigned workstation and rising security concerns, result in the wider usage of accessories in PC-enabled offices.

The worldwide market for Electronic PC Accessories is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. Electronic PC Accessories Introduction: The Electronic Accessories for PC include Display, Mainboard, Graphics Card, Memory and so on. Electronic Accessories for PC are important component of computers. Top key players in Global Electronic PC Accessories market 2019 are:

Western Digital Corporation

Logitech

Lenovo

Microsoft

ASUSTeK

AOC

GIGABYTE Technology

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices

NVIDIA

Kingston Technology Corporation

Ramaxel

Adata

Seagate Technology

Toshiba Corporation. Analysis by Segmentation: Electronic PC Accessories Market Segment by Type, covers:

Display

Mainboard

Graphics Card

Memory

Others Electronic PC Accessories Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Commercial Enterprises