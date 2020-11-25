Categories
Embedded Motherboard Market Size in Value Comparison by Region and Forecast Report 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Embedded Motherboard

The New Report Titled: – Global Embedded Motherboard Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Embedded Motherboard market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Embedded Motherboard:

Embedded Motherboard is an integral part of a larger system that performs a particular task and consists of a microprocessor or a microcontroller, which acts as the processing core.
Embedded Motherboard is embedded as part of a complete device often including hardware and mechanical parts and it is dedicated to the functions of that device. Also referred to as microcontrollers, Embedded Motherboard has been used in Medical machinery, motor vehicles, application Defense & Aerospace, Communications, Medical, Automations &Control, and Automotive& Transport. Embedded Motherboard is devoted to performing specific tasks and is used in communication, entertainment, science and technology.

Major manufactures of Embedded Motherboard Industry:

  • Advantech
  • Kontron
  • Abaco
  • Artesyn Embedded
  • Curtiss Wright Controls
  • ADLINK
  • DFI
  • MSC Technologies
  • Congatec AG
  • Axiomtek Co.,Ltd.
  • Portwell
  • Radisys
  • Avalue Technology
  • MercuryÂ Systems
  • IEI
  • Data Modul
  • AAEON
  • Digi International
  • Fastwel
  • ASRock
  • NEXCOM
  • ARBORÂ Technology
  • Fujitsu
  • EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd.
  • BittWare
  • Eurotech
  • TYAN Computer Corp.
  • OneÂ StopÂ Systems
  • General Micro Sys
  • PremioÂ Inc.
  • TrentonÂ Systems
  • B-PLUSÂ GMBH
  • BCM
  • Corvalent

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • ARM
  • X86
  • PowerPC
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Defense & Aerospace
  • Communications
  • Medical
  • Automotive & Transport
  • Automations & Control
  • Others

    Scope of the Report:

  • Europe is the largest consumption region of Embedded Motherboard, with a sales market share nearly 29.51% in 2017.
  • The second place is USA, with the sales market share of 26.31% in 2017. China is another important market of Embedded Motherboard, enjoying 22.02% sales market share in 2017.
  • Embedded Motherboard is used in Defense & Aerospace, Communications, Medical, Automotive & Transport, Automations & Control and Others. Report data showed that 23.56% of Embedded Motherboard revenue market demand in Defense & Aerospace, 13.72% in Communications, and 30.11% in Automations &Control industry in 2017.
  • There are many kinds of Embedded Motherboard, which are ARM, X86, PowerPC and other Architecture. Report data showed that 28.86% of Embedded Motherboard production market is in ARM, 64.74% in X86, and 4.26% in PowerPC in 2017.
  • Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Embedded Motherboard industry will still be a High-speed development and energetic industry. Sales of Embedded Motherboard have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
  • The worldwide market for Embedded Motherboard is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 3710 million US$ in 2024, from 3020 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

