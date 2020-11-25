EPDM Sealing Strip Market Report: Competitors and Their Respective Market Share, R&D Status and Future Prospects 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

EPDM Sealing Strip Summary:

EPDM Sealing Strip is a product used to seal, which takes EPDM as the main raw material and is made through mixing smelting or sulfide. It has good advantages of low compression permanent deformation, good low temperature flexibility, and high tensile strength and so on.

Scope of the Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with EPDM sealing strip industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into EPDM sealing strip industry, the current demand for EPDM sealing strip product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.There is also a certain space of EPDM sealing strip product demand market, but now the alternatives has appeared, and it was usurping the EPDM sealing strip market. The EPDM sealing strip market may be smaller and smaller in the future.Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have some new investments enter the field.Along with the development of Chinese domestic EPDM Sealing Strip, Chinese domestic EPDM Sealing Strip has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported EPDM Sealing Strip.The worldwide market for EPDM Sealing Strip is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Major Players playing dynamic role in EPDM Sealing Strip Market:

Cooper

Henniges

Toyoda Gosei

Meteor

Nishikawa

Hutchinson

SaarGummi

Tokai Kogyo

Hokusay

KISO

Guihang Hongyang

Shenya Sealing

Toyoda Gosei (CN)

Shanghai Dongming

Henniges (CN)

Qinghe Huifeng

Zhongding Group

Qinghe Lefei

Hebei Longzhi

Qinghe Yongxin

Hubei Zhengao

Hebei Yatai

Qinghe Xingxing

Hebei Yongsheng

Hebei Hangao

Shida Sealing

Hebei Hengxu

Hebei Cuishi

Zhuomei Sealing

Xingtai Kaide Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Sulfuration

Thermoplasticity Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Construction