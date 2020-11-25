Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market Research Report 2020 | Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Summary:

Evaporative Air Cooler for Home represent a low-cost, energy-efficient and an environmentally-friendly alternative to air conditioners. Air coolers are simple to use and cools air through the evaporation of water. Unlike conventional air conditioners, evaporative coolers require fresh air and work best with open windows and doors. They are best suited for residences, showrooms, shops, offices, especially where doors are opened and closed frequently – a major advantage over conventional air conditioners. Besides, they consume significantly less electricity and produce no emissions.

Scope of Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Report:

The major advantage of an evaporative air cooler for home is that its operating costs are typically half those of a central air conditioner. Meanwhile, evaporative air cooler for home is an energy efficient, environmentally friendly product, and the use of air conditioners has contributed signiﬁcantly to global warming and the destruction of the ozone layer.

The global largest market of evaporative air cooler for home is India. The market will reached a consumption volume of approximately 3791.0 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 50.14%.

There are major three classification of evaporative air cooler for home in this report, portable evaporative air cooler for home, window evaporative air cooler for home and whole house evaporative air cooler for home. Globally, the production share of each type of evaporative air cooler for home is 81.19% and 7.65%, 11.16% in 2015.

Major Players playing dynamic role in Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market:

Symphony(Keruilai)

Climate Technologies

Seeley International

Airgroup

Aolan

BRIVIS

Excelair

Jinghui

PMI

Essick

Lianchuang

Hessaire

Kenstar(Worldwide）

Khaitan

Bajaj Electricals

Honeywell

SPT

Media

NewAir(Luma Comfort)

Segmentation Analysis: Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market Segment by Type, covers:

Portable Air Coolers

Window Air Coolers

Evaporative Air Cooler for Home Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Residential