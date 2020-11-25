Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Report Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Summary:

Glucagon like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists is the agonists of the GLP-1 receptor. This class of drugs is used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. One of their advantages is over older insulin secretagogues, such as sulfonylureas or meglitinides, and they have a lower risk of causing hypoglycemia.

Scope of Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Report:

United States is the largest consumer of Glucagon like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists with the production market share of 35% and the consumption market share of 44% in 2015.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 63% and the consumption market share of 28% in 2015.

Market competition is intense. Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, GSK, Sanofi are the leader of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The worldwide market for Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.3% over the next five years, will reach 11700 million US$ in 2024, from 5240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market:

Novo Nordisk

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

GSK

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amylin. Segmentation Analysis: Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Segment by Type, covers:

Exenatied

Liraglutide

Lixisenatide

Albiglutide

Dulaglutide Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Hospital

Pharmacy