Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Report Includes Key Companies to Watch, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists

Global Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Summary:

Glucagon like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists is the agonists of the GLP-1 receptor. This class of drugs is used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. One of their advantages is over older insulin secretagogues, such as sulfonylureas or meglitinides, and they have a lower risk of causing hypoglycemia.

Scope of Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Report:

  • United States is the largest consumer of Glucagon like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists with the production market share of 35% and the consumption market share of 44% in 2015.
  • The second place is Europe, following North America with the production market share of 63% and the consumption market share of 28% in 2015.
  • Market competition is intense. Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, GSK, Sanofi are the leader of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.3% over the next five years, will reach 11700 million US$ in 2024, from 5240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market:

  • Novo Nordisk
  • AstraZeneca
  • Eli Lilly
  • GSK
  • Sanofi
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Amylin.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Exenatied
  • Liraglutide
  • Lixisenatide
  • Albiglutide
  • Dulaglutide

    Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Hospital
  • Pharmacy
  • Other

    Detailed TOC of Global Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists

    1.2 Classification of Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists by Types

    1.2.1 Global Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Glucagon Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) Agonists Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

