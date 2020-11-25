Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Report 2020: Present Competitive Situations, Market Demands, Business Strategies and Improvements By 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Glycine is an organic compound and is known as the smallest of the 20 amino acids which are found in proteins. It is the only amino acid that does not form an L or D optical rotation. It is a colorless, sweet-tasting crystalline solid.

Ajinomoto

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Showa Denko KK

Chattem Chemicals

Paras Intermediates

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

FInOrIC

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical

Zhenxing Chemical

Newtrend Group

Hengshui Haoye Chemical

Hebei Vision Additive

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Purity ≥99%

Purity ≥99%

Purity 98.5% -99% Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Poultry

Poultry

Livestock

Pet

Glycine for animal nutrition is mainly made into feed for poultry, livestock and pet. Because the demand of meat is increasing, furtherly stimulating the poultry and livestock market in USA, glycine consumption is increasing. Raising pets is also a fashion in USA, more and more people like to have pets, and the tendency also increases the glycine application in pet industry.

In USA, the sale volume increased to 7378 MT in 2016 from 6624 MT in 2012 with the CAGR of 2.73%. Due to the fluctuation of the price, the sale value was also fluctuated. The Middle Atlantic is the main consumption region followed by Southwest.

In future, in USA the glycine for animal nutrition market will continue to develop and the sale volume will be 8983 MT in 2023, the value will be 29.89 Million USD in 2023. Due to the demand in future, the price will increase.