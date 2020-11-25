Household Vacuum Cleaning Robots Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis with Key Raw Materials, Forecast Report 2020

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Household Vacuum Cleaning Robots:

Household Vacuum Cleaning Robots is an autonomous Household Vacuum Cleaning Robots that has intelligent programming and a limited vacuum cleaning system. Some designs use spinning brushes to reach tight corners. Others combine a number of cleaning features (mopping, UV sterilization, etc.) simultaneous to vacuuming, thus rendering the machine into more than just a robot “vacuum” cleaner.

iRobot

Ecovacs

Proscenic

Matsutek

Neato Robotics

Infinuvoï¼ˆMetapoï¼‰

LG

Samsung

Sharp

Mamirobot

Funrobotï¼ˆMSI)

Yujin Robot

Vorwerk

Philips

Fmart

Hanool Robotics

Miele

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Single function

Multifunction Market Segment by Applications:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Household Vacuum Cleaning Robots industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large production are mainly concentrated in china. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ€™ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Household Vacuum Cleaning Robots production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

Chinese Household Vacuum Cleaning Robots market demand is exuberant, currently China has become international Household Vacuum Cleaning Robots large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, Household Vacuum Cleaning Robots industry need R & D and design capabilities,Chinaâ€™s product often copied other companyâ€™s product.Many foreign manufacturer has OEM in china.

Currently the global top three external sale manufacturers are: iRobot, Ecovacs, Proscenic their production market share is over 34%.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese people is becoming more and more wealthiness, along with the increasing life quality, the requirement of environmental protection is increasing, the technology upgrade of Household Vacuum Cleaning Robots is a trend, after the revolution, the industry will have more benign development.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although Household Vacuum Cleaning Robots brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.