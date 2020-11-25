Human Microbiome Market 2020-2024: Key Vendor Landscape by Regional Output, Demand By Countries & Future Growth

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Human Microbiome is the collection of all the microorganisms living in association with the human body. These communities consist of a variety of microorganisms including eukaryotes, archaea, bacteria and viruses. Bacteria in an average human body number ten times more than human cells, for a total of about 1000 more genes than are present in the human genome. Because of their small size, however, microorganisms make up only about 1 to 3 percent of our body mass (that’s 2 to 6 pounds of bacteria in a 200-pound adult).These microbes are generally not harmful to us, in fact they are essential for maintaining health. For example, they produce some vitamins that we do not have the genes to make, break down our food to extract nutrients we need to survive, teach our immune systems how to recognize dangerous invaders and even produce helpful anti-inflammatory compounds that fight off other disease-causing microbes.An ever-growing number of studies have demonstrated that changes in the composition of our microbiomes correlate with numerous disease states, raising the possibility that manipulation of these communities could be used to treat disease.

Human Microbiome Market Segment by Type, covers:

At present, global investment concentrates in US and Europe, US takes 70% market share and Europe takes 25% market share. There are a few manufacturers in the world and the market concentration is high. The top5 (investment in Human Micobiome) companies are Vedanta, Seres Therapeutics, Second Genome, Rebiocix, ActoGeniX. The five companies occupy about 70% of the market share.

The global Human Microbiome market is valued at 190 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 620 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Human Microbiome.