Hydrogen Market Report- Industry Analysis, Trends, Forecast (2020 – 2024)

Global Hydrogen Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Hydrogen Summary:

Hydrogen (H2) is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that is mainly produced through natural gas steam reforming or the electrolysis of water. Lighter than air, it burns with an invisible, clean (carbon-free and soot-free) flame. It is the only fuel gas that does not contain any carbon atoms.

Scope of the Report:

Hydrogen downstream is wide, the major fields are general industry, metal working, refining and chemical. The metal working sector is the most important hydrogen consumer (accounting for 40.83 % of the market share, followed by the chemical sector, which accounts for 29.89% of the market share.

As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. In addition, in the world market of hydrogen, supply has been in relative large in the past few years.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Europe and USA are the major leaders in the international market of hydrogen. With the development of Chinese hydrogen production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

The worldwide market for Hydrogen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 16900 million US$ in 2024, from 15900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Hydrogen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Players playing dynamic role in Hydrogen Market:

Air Products

Air Liquide

Linde Industrial Gas

Praxair

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Messer

Yingde Gases Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Compressed Hydrogen Gas

Liquid Hydrogen Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

General Industry

Metal Working

Refining