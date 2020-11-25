Insurance Agency Software Market Report 2024 | Key Players, Economic Estimates, SWOT Analysis, Key Statistics and Projections

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Insurance Agency Software:

The insurance agency software is usually the agency management software, client management software, marketing software, rating software and website builder for insurance agencies.

Major manufactures of Insurance Agency Software Industry:

Vertafore

Applied Systems

EZLynx

ACS

ITC

HawkSoft

QQ Solutions

Sapiens/Maximum Processing

Zywave

Xdimensional Tech

Agency Matrix

Jenesis Software

AgencyBloc

AllClients

Impowersoft

Insurance Systems

Buckhill

InsuredHQ

Zhilian Software

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Cloud-Based

On-Premise Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Scope of the Report:

Insurance Agency Software includes agency management software, client management software, marketing software, rating software and website builder for insurance agencies. And the software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the market and growing faster at present.

Vertafore, Applied Systems, EZLynx, ACS, ITC, HawkSoft, QQ Solutions, Sapiens/Maximum Processing, Zywave, Xdimensional Tech, Agency Matrix, Jenesis Software, AgencyBloc, AllClients, Impowersoft, Insurance Systems, Buckhill, InsuredHQ and Zhilian Software are the key suppliers in the global Insurance Agency Software market. Top 10 took up about 50% of the global market in 2016. Vertafore, Applied Systems, EZLynx, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

The global Insurance Agency Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Insurance Agency Software.