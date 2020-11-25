Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Material, Distribution Channel Analysis and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report– https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13860796

Scope of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Report:

Currently, the IBS treatment market is naïve and underpenetrated, with 4 products indicated for IBS in the market. These include the IBS-C therapies, Amitiza (lubiprostone, Sucampo/Takeda) and Linzess (linaclotide, Ironwood/Allergan/Astellas); and the IBS-D therapies, Lotronex (Sebela Pharmaceuticals) and Irribow (ramosetron, Astellas). Antidepressants and antibiotics (mainly Xifaxan [rifaximin], Valeant) are also used off-label to treat IBS.

The IBS treatment market is characterized by significant unmet needs, which include the need for products with improved efficacy, products for the treatment of the IBS-D and IBS-M subtypes, and products that effectively address IBS symptoms, such as abdominal pain and bloating, as well as the requirement for the improved diagnosis of IBS. As a result, there are significant opportunities in the uncrowded IBS therapeutics market.

The worldwide market for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.3% over the next five years, will reach 6530 million US$ in 2024, from 2640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Introduction: Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is defined as recurrent abdominal pain or discomfort that occurs in association with altered bowel habits over a period of at least 3 months. The disorder is classified into three main subtypes, according to the predominant bowel habits presented: constipation-predominant IBS (IBS-C), diarrhea-predominant IBS (IBS-D), and mixed-presentation IBS (IBS-M). IBS is among the most common gastrointestinal disorders, with an estimated pooled international IBS prevalence rate of about 11.2%. Top key players in Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) market 2019 are:

Allergan

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

McNeil Consumer Healthcare

Sebela Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharmaceuticals

IM HealthScience. Analysis by Segmentation: Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Segment by Type, covers:

IBS-D Drug

IBS-C Drug

Other Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Women