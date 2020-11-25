Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Rapid Growth | Industry Competition Outlook and Future Scope 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Summary:

This report studies the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market. Lithium-ion batteries are mainly made up of four major components: anode material, cathode material, electrolyte, separator. The electrolyte is one of the key raw materials of lithium-ion batteries, it is the “blood” of lithium ion batteries, between the battery positive and negative playing a role of transporting energy, guaranteeing the lithium-ion batteries to have high voltage, high specific energy and other advantages. It accounts for about 5% -12% of the cost of lithium-ion battery production costs. Usually the electrolyte is prepared by the high purity organic solvent, electrolyte, additive and other materials under certain conditions and certain proportion.The organic solvent is a part of the electrolyte solution; currently the organic solvent used is primarily dimethyl carbonate, diethyl carbonate, propylene carbonate, ethylene carbonate, ethyl methyl carbonate, and other categories. Main common electrolytes are lithium hexafluorophosphate, lithium tetrafluoroborate, etc., from the viewpoint of cost, safety, etc., the lithium hexafluorophosphate is the most common commercial electrolyte.

Scope of Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Report:

The global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market that was valued at 555.45 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 1373.69 Million USD by the end of 2017.

Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market change a lot in the past few years, the average price of natural graphite was about 11176 $/MT in 2012, but it decreased to about 8723 $/MT in 2016.

Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte downstream is wide and recently Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte has acquired increasing significance in various fields of new energy vehicles, digital product and Energy storage. Globally, the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market is mainly driven by new energy vehicles and digital product market which account for nearly 97% of total downstream consumption of Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte in global in 2016.

The worldwide market for Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million US$ in 2024, from 1370 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market:

Mitsubishi Chemical

UBE Industries

Panax-Etec

Soulbrain

BASF e-mobility

Mitsui Chemicals

Shenzhen Capchem

Guotai Huarong

Guangzhou Tinci Materials

Tianjin Jinniu

Dongguan Shanshan(DGSS)

Zhuhai Smoothway

Beijing Institute of Chemical Reagents

Shantou Jinguang High-Tech

Central Glass. Segmentation Analysis: Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Segment by Type, covers:

Liquid Electrolyte

Solid Electrolyte Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle