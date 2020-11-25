LTCC Ceramic Substrates Market by Applications, Types, and New Technology | Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2020 – 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About LTCC Ceramic Substrates:

LTCC Ceramic Substrates is a type of multilayer ceramic substrate that made by lower temperature (usually from 850 to 900℃) firing process than general ceramic firing process by adding glass to alumina. It makes it possible to use low resistive conductor as conductor patterns in.

Major manufactures of LTCC Ceramic Substrates Industry:

Murata(JP)

Kyocera(JP)

TDK(JP)

Taiyo Yuden(JP)

KOA Corporation(JP)

Yokowo(JP)

Hitachi Metals(JP)

NIKKO(JP)

Soshin Electric(JP)

Bosch(DE)

IMST GmbH(DE)

MST(DE)

Via Electronic(DE)

Adamant(JP)

API Technologies(BE)

Selmic(FL)

VTT(FL)

American Technical Ceramics(US)

NEO Tech(US)

NTK Technologies(US)

Northrop Grumman(US)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics(KR)

PILKOR CND(KR)

ACX Corp(TW)

Yageo(TW)

Walsin Technology(TW)

Darfon Materials(TW)

Elit Fine Ceramics(TW)

Sunlord(CN)

CETC 43rd Institute(CN)

CNIGC 214th Institute(CN)

ChengDian Electronic(CN)

Microgate(CN)

Fenghua Advanced Technology(CN)

Chip Scale Package (CSP) LTCC Substrates

Modules LTCC Substrates Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Military

Automobile Electronics

Others Scope of the Report:

Currently, the LTCC Ceramic Substrates industry concentration is relatively high, there are approximately sixties producers distributed in the Japan, North America, Europe and China, and the top ten producers occupy for over 53% of global LTCC Ceramic Substrates production.

Japan is the largest producer and exporter in the world, 48.57% of global LTCC Ceramic Substrates production in 2015, and the Murata, Kyocera, TDK, Taiyo Yuden, KOA Corporation and Yokowo, dominate the market for many years.

The North America is the second producer in 2015; American Technical Ceramics and NEO Tech are the two most important producers in the America, and DuPont is a very important play in the LTCC Ceramic Substrates tapes, which supplies LTCC Ceramic Substrates tapes to most of the LTCC Ceramic Substrates devices producers.

The worldwide market for LTCC Ceramic Substrates is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.6% over the next five years, will reach 1970 million US$ in 2024, from 960 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.