Metal Casting Robots Market Report includes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

The New Report Titled: – Global Metal Casting Robots Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Metal Casting Robots market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Metal Casting Robots:

Casting are used in a variety of industries and while material handling is a natural application, casting and foundry applications can be challenging. Casting Robots can automate the cast process by quickly and efficiently pouring molten metal into a reusable mold.

Major manufactures of Metal Casting Robots Industry:

FANUC

KUKA

Yaskawa

ABB

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Ltd.

Nachi Robotic Systems

Shanghai STEP Electric Corporation

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Universal Robotics

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Metal Castings

Automobile Industry

Semiconductor

Aerospace

Others Scope of the Metal Casting Robots Report:

The global revenue of Metal Casting Robots market was valued at 4050 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 10312.98 M USD in 2025. In the future 8 years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 12.39%.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Metal Casting Robots, including Semi-Automatic and Fully Automatic. And Semi-Automatic is the main type for Metal Casting Robots, and the Semi-Automatic reached revenue of approximately 2656.19 M USD in 2017, with 65.58% of global revenue.

The worldwide market for Metal Casting Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.1% over the next five years, will reach 8060 million US$ in 2024, from 4560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.