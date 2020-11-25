Micafungin Sodium for Injection Market Influencing Factors, Analysis, Industrial Cost, Application and Specification, Price and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Micafungin Sodium for Injection:

Micafungin (trade name Mycamine) is an echinocandin antifungal drug used to treat and prevent invasive fungal infections including candidemia, abscesses and esophageal candidiasis. It inhibits the production of beta-1,3-glucan, an essential component of fungal cell walls. Micafungin is administered intravenously. It received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 16, 2005, and gained approval in the European Union on April 25, 2008.

Major manufactures of Micafungin Sodium for Injection Industry:

50 mg Single-use Vial

100 mg Single-use VialMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Candidemia

Respiratory Mycosis

Gastrointestinal Mycosis

In 2013, Japan was the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.40%. In 2017, North America is the largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.98%.

Astellas is the leader of the industry, and it holds key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; has been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Micafungin Sodium for Injection is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -4.6% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.