Micronutrient Market Report 2020: Present Competitive Situations, Market Demands, Business Strategies and Improvements By 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Micronutrient

As per the new research of Global Micronutrient Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Scope of Micronutrient Report:

  • Micronutrients are known to play many complex roles in plant development and health. Micronutrients promote the strong, steady growth of crops that produce higher yields and increase harvest quality — maximizing a plant’s genetic potential. In particular, their presence can have a great impact on root development, fruit setting and grain filling, seed viability and plant vigor and health.
  • Micronutrient deficiency or toxicity can result in stunted growth, low yields, dieback and even plant death. They also benefit plants indirectly by feeding the microorganisms in the soil that perform important steps in various nutrient cycles of the soil-plant root system.
  • Increasing evidence indicates that crops grown in soils with low levels of micronutrients may not provide sufficient human dietary levels of certain elements, even though the crops show no visual signs of deficiency themselves.
  The worldwide market for Micronutrient is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Micronutrient Introduction:

    Micronutrients are those elements essential for plant growth which are needed in only very small (micro) quantities. These elements are sometimes called minor elements or trace elements, but use of the term micronutrient is encouraged by the American Society of Agronomy and the Soil Science Society of America. The micronutrients are boron (B), copper (Cu), iron (Fe), chloride (Cl), manganese (Mn), molybdenum (Mo) and zinc (Zn). Recycling organic matter such as grass clippings and tree leaves is an excellent way of providing micronutrients (as well as macronutrients) to growing plants.

    Top key players in Global Micronutrient market 2019 are:

  • BASF
  • AkzoNobel
  • Yara International
  • Haifa
  • Agrium
  • Stoller
  • Mosaic
  • JR Simplot
  • Nulex
  • Sapec SA
  • Wolf Trax
  • DAYAL GROUP
  • SAM HPRP
  • Frit Industries
  • Valagro
  • ATP Nutrition
  • Kronos Micronutrients
  • Sun Agrigenetics
  • QC Corporation
  • Coromandel International
  • Microfeed
  • Sinofert Holding
  • Jinpai Fertilier
  • Hui Yi Chemical
  • Wintong Chemicals.

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Micronutrient Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Soil Fertilizer
  • Foliar Fertilizer
  • Seed Treatment
  • Hydroponics
  • Other

    Micronutrient Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Cereals
  • Fruits and Vegetables
  • Flowers
  • Other

