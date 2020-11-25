Needle-Free Injection Device Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Needle-Free Injection Device Summary:

Needle-free Injection Device is a type of medical injecting syringe that uses a high-pressure narrow jet of the injection liquid instead of a hypodermic needle to penetrate the epidermis. It is powered by compressed air or gas, either by a pressure hose from a large cylinder, or form a built-in gas cartridge, small cylinder, or spring.Needle-free injection systems are novel ways to introduce various medicines into patients without piercing the skin with a conventional needle. It was developed to reduce the number of needle stick accidents and associated problems.

Scope of Needle-Free Injection Device Report:

Firstly, the technology of needle-free injection device industry is developing and the industry concentration is not high, There are over 30 manufacturers around the world, and the leading companies are Zogenix, Bioject, Glide Pharma, Crossject Medical and Injex Pharma, right now the production is almost dominated by producers in Europe and United States. In United States, a few companies occupy more than 60 percent of domestic needle-free injector market. On the other hand, almost all the high-end products produced by the global leaders, and the producers mainly produce low-end products in China and India. USA and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, such as Bioject and Akra Dermojet, leading the needle-free injection device industry. As to Japan, many big corporation has come into this area, however, the rate of the business in this area is not high compared to other area because Japanese companies always have many business areas. In Germany, it is Injex Pharma that lead the industry.

Nonetheless, this market is not big because the relatively high price of the needle-free injectors compared to the disposable injectors. Mergers and acquisitions usually happen amony needle-free injection devices producers. For example, Bioject has been purchased by Inovio.

Globally, the global production was 2927 K units in 2015, and it will reach 4587K units in 2021. The global production value was 299.39 million USD in 2015, and it is expected that the value will be 436.3 million USD in 2021, with9.14% annual compound growth.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Needle-Free Injection Device Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Needle-Free Injection Device Market:

