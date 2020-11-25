Online Recruitment Market Analysis by Sales, Growth Rate, Revenue and Geographical Segmentation Forecast Report 2020

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”
As per the new research of Global Online Recruitment Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.
Scope of the Report:
To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Online Recruitment Market
Online Recruitment Introduction:
This report studies the Online Recruitment market, Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.Recruitment website has the advantage of long time, low fees, and more opportunities, can help job seekers to quickly and easily find job opportunities. The disadvantage lies in the existence of low recruitment information site authenticity, narrow range of segments, system imperfections and other risks.At present, the recruitment website more fierce competition, diversified business model, which mainly includes: the first is through the traditional job board or advertising customers and achieve economies of scale pay income, this kind of business model is mainly in traffic exchange advertising, and strive for the small proportion from the technical users paying users, essentially belongs to the advertising and sales mode; the second category is the vertical recruitment website focused on segments, this kind of enterprise revenue comes mainly from the enterprise, two of job seekers, income mainly from paying corporate income and value-added services, enterprises, individuals and high-end talent seeking three party interaction model; the third is social based on the platform of social recruitment, the main use of payment function to users, enhanced charge account in advertising fees mode; the fourth is both the size effect The nature of the classification and vertical recruitment platform, this kind of enterprise business model continues the traditional Online Recruitment business model, including corporate membership fees, formulation and PPC, the main revenue from the merchant membership fee and online promotion fees, in addition to the employer within the recommended class, review class, Crowdsourcing class and class recruitment website search engine.
Detailed TOC of Global Online Recruitment Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents
1 Online Recruitment Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online Recruitment
1.2 Classification of Online Recruitment by Types
1.2.1 Global Online Recruitment Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)
1.2.2 Global Online Recruitment Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018
1.3 Global Online Recruitment Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)
1.4 Global Online Recruitment Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Online Recruitment Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Online Recruitment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Online Recruitment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Online Recruitment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Online Recruitment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Online Recruitment Status and Prospect (2014-2024)
1.5 Global Market Size of Online Recruitment (2014-2024)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Company 1
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Online Recruitment Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Company 2
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Online Recruitment Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Online Recruitment Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Online Recruitment Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top 5 Online Recruitment Players Market Share
3.2.2 Top 10 Online Recruitment Players Market Share
3.3 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Online Recruitment Market Size by Regions
4.1 Global Online Recruitment Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America Online Recruitment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Online Recruitment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Online Recruitment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Online Recruitment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Online Recruitment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
… and continued
