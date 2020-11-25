Categories
PH Sensors Market Status 2020 | New Report with Key Companies, Benefit Strategies, Growth Factors By 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

PH Sensors

As per the new research of Global PH Sensors Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of PH Sensors Report:

  • In terms of volume, the Sales of pH Sensors was about 2249.50 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 5922.82 K Units by 2022. Rising demand for these devices in industries such as food processing, water treatment, power, agricultural, fertilizers etc. is among the key factors expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, rising health concern, declining immunity levels, and growing user awareness levels regarding water purity are identified as some high impact rendering drivers.The key players are Endress+Hauser, Emerson, Honeywell, ABB, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mettler Toledo, Vernier Software & Technology, Barben Analyzer (Ametek), Hach, Knick, OMEGA ngineering, REFEX Sensors Ltd, PreSens Precision Sensing, Sensorex, Hamilton.The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.The worldwide market for PH Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.8% over the next five years, will reach 790 million US$ in 2024, from 340 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    PH Sensors Introduction:

    The pH Sensor is a critical components of a pH measurement loop. A pH measurement loop is made up of three components, the pH sensor, which includes a measuring electrode, a reference electrode, and a temperature sensor; a preamplifier; and an analyser or transmitter. A pH measurement loop is essentially a battery where the positive terminal is the measuring electrode and the negative terminal is the reference electrode. The measuring electrode, which is sensitive to the hydrogen ion, develops a potential (voltage) directly related to the hydrogen ion concentration of the solution. The reference electrode provides a stable potential against which the measuring electrode can be compared.

    Top key players in Global PH Sensors market 2019 are:

  • Endress+Hauser
  • Emerson
  • Honeywell
  • ABB
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • Mettler Toledo
  • Vernier Software & Technology
  • Barben Analyzer (Ametek)
  • Hach
  • Knick
  • OMEGA Engineering
  • REFEX Sensors Ltd
  • PreSens Precision Sensing
  • Sensorex
  • Hamilton.

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    PH Sensors Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Glass Type Sensor
  • ISFET Sensor
  • Others

    PH Sensors Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Chemical Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Food and Beverages
  • Water Treatment
  • Other

    Detailed TOC of Global PH Sensors Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 PH Sensors Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PH Sensors

    1.2 Classification of PH Sensors by Types

    1.2.1 Global PH Sensors Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global PH Sensors Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global PH Sensors Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global PH Sensors Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global PH Sensors Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global PH Sensors Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) PH Sensors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) PH Sensors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) PH Sensors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) PH Sensors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) PH Sensors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of PH Sensors (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 PH Sensors Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 PH Sensors Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 PH Sensors Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global PH Sensors Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global PH Sensors Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 PH Sensors Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 PH Sensors Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global PH Sensors Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global PH Sensors Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America PH Sensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe PH Sensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific PH Sensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America PH Sensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa PH Sensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

