Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Key Developments, Major Market Dynamics and Future Outlook 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the new research of Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report– https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13814070

Scope of Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Report:

There has been significant rationalization in the phosphorus industry during the past 10 to 20 years, largely because of the diminishing use of sodium phosphates in home laundry detergent powders. The phosphorus industry has undergone a dramatic shift away from Western countries to Asian countries during this period as a result of changes in technology and the increasing cost of electricity. The development of capacity to produce technical-grade phosphoric acid from wet agricultural acid has also resulted in the loss of market share for thermal acid, which is produced from elemental phosphorus. Phosphorous acid is an important by-product of the phosphorus industry .In the past few years, the phosphorous acid industry have maintained a rapid pace of development. The production of the global phosphorous acid increased from 78.9 K MT in 2012 to 132.4 K MT in 2016. In 2016, the global phosphorous acid industry was valued at 116 million USD, and by 2023, the global phosphorous acid industry is expected to reach 194 million USD.At present, the world’s major producers are located in China. Futong Chemical, Jiangyin Yaoyu Chemical, Yichang Kaixiang Chemical, Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical, Rudong Blessing Chemical and Linyi Chunming Chemical are the main players in this industry. Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical is a global market leader. In 2016, Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemica accounted for 8.39% of the market share. In recent years, Chinese manufacturers have expanded their production capacity. At the same time, there are some new manufacturers to enter the industry, which makes the phosphorous acid market concentration continues to decline.Phosphorous acid is a very important intermediate. Phosphorous acid can be used in the plastics industry, pesticide industry, synthetic fiber industry and water treatment industry. Plastics & Polymers is the most critical application of phosphorous acid. In 2016, the Plastics & Polymers industry accounted for 36.78% of the global share of the application.This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards which may great affect this industry. In 2017, the price of phosphorous acid rose sharply due to rising raw material prices and environmental pressures.We think the industry is already very mature. Therefore, in a short time, we do not recommend entering the industry (As a manufacturer). In the future, the industry will maintain a stable development trend. At the same time, Chinese manufacturers will also occupy the absolute market share.The worldwide market for Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Introduction: Phosphorous acid is the compound described by the formula H3PO3. This acid is diprotic (readily ionizes two protons), not triprotic as might be suggested by this formula. Phosphorous acid is an intermediate in the preparation of other phosphorus compounds. It is applied for reducing agent, nylon whiten agent, plastic stabilizer, synthetic fiber, phosphoric acid salt and agricultural pesticide intermediate etc. Phosphorous acid’s CAS number is 10294-56-1 or 13598-36-2. Top key players in Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) market 2019 are:

Futong Chemical

Jiangyin Yaoyu Chemical

Yichang Kaixiang Chemical

Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical

Rudong Blessing Chemical

Linyi Chunming Chemical

Jiangsu Jibao Technology

Rudong Huayun Chemical

Xuzhou Yongda Chemical

Zibo TianDan Chemical

Shandong Sinobioway Biomedicine

Taixing Xiangyun Chemical

Jiangxi Jinlong Chemical

Guizhou Sino-Phos Chemical. Analysis by Segmentation: Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Segment by Type, covers:

Phosphorous Acid Crystal

Phosphorous Acid Liquid Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Plastics & Polymers

Agriculture

Synthetic Fiber

Water Treatment