Categories
All News

Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Key Developments, Major Market Dynamics and Future Outlook 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56)

As per the new research of Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Reporthttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13814070

Scope of Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Report:

  • There has been significant rationalization in the phosphorus industry during the past 10 to 20 years, largely because of the diminishing use of sodium phosphates in home laundry detergent powders. The phosphorus industry has undergone a dramatic shift away from Western countries to Asian countries during this period as a result of changes in technology and the increasing cost of electricity. The development of capacity to produce technical-grade phosphoric acid from wet agricultural acid has also resulted in the loss of market share for thermal acid, which is produced from elemental phosphorus. Phosphorous acid is an important by-product of the phosphorus industry .In the past few years, the phosphorous acid industry have maintained a rapid pace of development. The production of the global phosphorous acid increased from 78.9 K MT in 2012 to 132.4 K MT in 2016. In 2016, the global phosphorous acid industry was valued at 116 million USD, and by 2023, the global phosphorous acid industry is expected to reach 194 million USD.At present, the world’s major producers are located in China. Futong Chemical, Jiangyin Yaoyu Chemical, Yichang Kaixiang Chemical, Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical, Rudong Blessing Chemical and Linyi Chunming Chemical are the main players in this industry. Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical is a global market leader. In 2016, Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemica accounted for 8.39% of the market share. In recent years, Chinese manufacturers have expanded their production capacity. At the same time, there are some new manufacturers to enter the industry, which makes the phosphorous acid market concentration continues to decline.Phosphorous acid is a very important intermediate. Phosphorous acid can be used in the plastics industry, pesticide industry, synthetic fiber industry and water treatment industry. Plastics & Polymers is the most critical application of phosphorous acid. In 2016, the Plastics & Polymers industry accounted for 36.78% of the global share of the application.This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards which may great affect this industry. In 2017, the price of phosphorous acid rose sharply due to rising raw material prices and environmental pressures.We think the industry is already very mature. Therefore, in a short time, we do not recommend entering the industry (As a manufacturer). In the future, the industry will maintain a stable development trend. At the same time, Chinese manufacturers will also occupy the absolute market share.The worldwide market for Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market

    Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Introduction:

    Phosphorous acid is the compound described by the formula H3PO3. This acid is diprotic (readily ionizes two protons), not triprotic as might be suggested by this formula. Phosphorous acid is an intermediate in the preparation of other phosphorus compounds. It is applied for reducing agent, nylon whiten agent, plastic stabilizer, synthetic fiber, phosphoric acid salt and agricultural pesticide intermediate etc. Phosphorous acid’s CAS number is 10294-56-1 or 13598-36-2.

    Top key players in Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) market 2019 are:

  • Futong Chemical
  • Jiangyin Yaoyu Chemical
  • Yichang Kaixiang Chemical
  • Rudong Zhenfeng Yiyang Chemical
  • Rudong Blessing Chemical
  • Linyi Chunming Chemical
  • Jiangsu Jibao Technology
  • Rudong Huayun Chemical
  • Xuzhou Yongda Chemical
  • Zibo TianDan Chemical
  • Shandong Sinobioway Biomedicine
  • Taixing Xiangyun Chemical
  • Jiangxi Jinlong Chemical
  • Guizhou Sino-Phos Chemical.

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Phosphorous Acid Crystal
  • Phosphorous Acid Liquid

    Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Plastics & Polymers
  • Agriculture
  • Synthetic Fiber
  • Water Treatment
  • Others

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13814070

    Detailed TOC of Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56)

    1.2 Classification of Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Phosphorous Acid (CAS 10294-56) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13814070

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email ID: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Glass Fused to Steel Tanks Market Size 2020 by Manufactures Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2026 Recent Trends with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    Freeze Drying or Lyophilization Equipment Market Research Report with Industry Share, Size and Strategies to Boost Growth: Covid-19 Impact And Recovery

    Men’s Athletic Socks Market Size Latest Report 2020 Segment by Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    Hot Rolled Steel Strip Market Report Gives Industry Size, Growth, Production, Types, Applications, Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends 2020 to 2025

    Ear Syringe Market Report with Analysis of Covid-19 Includes Timely Industry Economic Revitalization Plan, Industry Share, Size and Revenue 2020

    Waveguide Shorts Market Report Provieds Major Driving Factors with Emerging Economies, Advancement in Technology Forecast 2026

    Global Robotic Vision Systems Market Size 2020 Company Overview, Growth and Forecast By 2025 Latest Research Report by Industry Research Co

    Iolite Bracelet Market Size, Share Report 2020 Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit till 2025 With Impact of COVID-19

    Draw-Wire Displacement Sensors Market Report Gives Industry Size, Growth, Production, Types, Applications, Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends 2020 to 2025

    Impact of Covid-19 on Sausage/Hotdog Casings Market Size 2020 to 2025 Segmentation at Region Level Including Market Revenue, Share and Price Analysis